Mario Draghi Resigns as Italy’s Prime Minister
- Mario DraghiItalian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)
- Sergio Mattarella12th President of Italy
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation to Italy’s president, in a move that will raise the prospect of snap elections as soon as early October.
The former European Central Bank chief announced his decision to President Sergio Mattarella in a meeting Thursday morning, according to a statement by the president’s office. The government will continue as a caretaker to handle ongoing business.
The collapse of Draghi’s government was inevitable after three of his coalition partners withdrew their support in a confidence vote Wednesday.
