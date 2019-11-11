Mario Gabelli Continues to Buy AbbVie, Axalta

CFA, Chairman andCEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc., Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Sign with ABBV. Click here to check it out.
- ABBV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ABBV
- Peter Lynch Chart of ABBV
AbbVie Inc.
The guru increased his position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.91% in the second quarter and then boosted it by 154.61% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.
The drug company has a market cap of $121 billion. Its revenue of $32.86 billion has grown at an average rate of 12.50% per annum over the last five years.
Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.
Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
Gabelli increased his stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) by 38.52% in the second quarter and added 76.94% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.
The company, which provides solutions to the business of a clean environment, has a market cap of $2.94 billion. Its revenue of $265.46 billion has fallen 1.40% over the last five years.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Gabelli with 0.04%.
Associated Capital Group Inc.
The investor increased his Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) holding by 49.33% in the second quarter and by 85.19% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.
The financial services company has a market cap of $899.04 million. Its revenue of $22.75 million has risen 6.70% on average every year over the last five years.
Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.12% and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Omega Advisors with 0.04%.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
In the second quarter, the guru boosted his Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) position by 96.19% and then raised it by 51.11% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.03% in the portfolio.
The company, which operates in the Chemicals industry, has a market cap of $6.99 billion. Its revenue of $17.05 billion has grown 0.80% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 10.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.39% and Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.51%.
BioTelemetry Inc.
Gabelli bolstered his BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) position by 57.79% in the second quarter and 54.94% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.
The company a market cap of $1.46 billion. Its revenue of $419 million has grown at an average annual rate of 16.20% over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Royce with 0.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.02%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.
Cars.com Inc.
In the second quarter, the guru increased his Cars.com Inc. (CARS) position by 20%, and increased it again by 44.44% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 45.83% in the portfolio.
The company, which operates in the Autos industry, has a market cap of $790.13 million. Its revenue of $636 million has grown 9.30% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Greenblatt with 0.63% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Greenlight Capital with 0.31%.
Globus Medical Inc.
Gabelli increased his Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) position by 24.12% in the second quarter and by 85.32% in the third quarter.
The medical device company has a market cap of $5.24 billion. Its revenue of $742 million has grown at an average annual rate of 8.80% over the last five years.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Greenblatt with 0.02% of outstanding shares, followed by Gabelli with 0.01% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.
IntriCon Corp.
In the second quarter, the guru boosted his IntriCon Corp. (IIN) holding by 288.1% and then again boosted it by 273.86% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.06% in the portfolio.
The manufacturer of the miniature and micro-miniature body-worn medical and electronics products, has a market cap of $159.58 million. Its revenue of $120.38 million has grown 6.40% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gabelli with 4.01% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76%.
SunTrust Banks Inc.
Gabelli increased his SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) position by 170% in the second quarter and by 84.26% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.
The company, which operates in the Banks industry, has a market cap of $31.71 billion. Its revenue of $9.60 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 6.70% over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Grantham with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Jones with 0.29% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- Richard Pzena Sells Omnicom, Oracle, Edison
- Insiders Roundup: Cros, OPKO Health
- BP Capital Fund Exists Westlake, Quanta
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Sign with ABBV. Click here to check it out.
- ABBV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ABBV
- Peter Lynch Chart of ABBV