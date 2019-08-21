Mario Gabelli's Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), founder, chairman and CEO of Gabelli Asset Management Co., sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The guru exited his USG Corp. (USG) position. The trade had an impact of -0.30% on the portfolio.

be4068f98d9b8040e47030230c9e3816.png More

The investor trimmed his Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) position by 23.97%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.27%.

28b9f1ca011e9b757310aaeb5e3074b5.png More

The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion and an enterprise value of $97.15 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.58% and return on assets of 5.89% are outperforming 55% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.06 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.28% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Gabelli sold out of Belmond Ltd. (BEL). The portfolio was impacted by -0.18%.

a22f3e029836288a85d7f37a14d4aae5.png More

The guru exited his holding of Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI), impacting the portfolio by -0.16%.

c033d898f6a21a7b0e9fc91ddabd9121.png More

Gabelli curbed his Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 10.04%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.14%.

4732a2aa3a0b99e28a50143007193e89.png More

The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion and enterprise value of $125.17 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 38.70% and return on assets of 11.86% are outperforming 87% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5.7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 0.84.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Pioneer Investments with 0.17% and Gabelli with 0.15%.

The Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) holding was reduced by 26.01%, impacting the portfolio by -0.13%.

8da1478875666b18c730e9427acd7861.png More