Mario Gabelli's Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), one of our speakers at this year's Value Conference, disclosed last week his top six new buys for the second quarter were IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL), Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) and Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). However, his top buy in terms of portfolio impact is an increased bet on Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT), a holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B).

Gabelli graduated summa cum laude in 1965 from Fordham University's College of Business Administration and earned an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. The GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO seeks undervalued companies that have a catalyst.

ed571497aa2d2cbdb5ab950745c70d87.png More

As of quarter-end, the $13.16 billion equity portfolio contains 907 stocks; of which 122 represent new holdings. The top sectors in terms of portfolio weight are industrials, consumer discretionary and financial services.

Guru lists several key market drivers for second half of the year

Gabelli said in a CNBC Halftime Report interview last week that key market drivers for the remainder of the year include geopolitical events between the U.S., Beijing and Britain.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade war escalated over the weekend: China retaliated to President Trump's 10% tariff threat on over $300 billion worth of Chinese imports by devaluing the yuan to 7.05 per dollar, the lowest level in 11 years. The U.S. stock markets sank on the news: Despite trading at an intraday low of 25,523.38, down 1,697.97 points from last Monday's close of 27,221.35, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 25,717.74, down 767.27 points from last Friday's close of 26,485.01. Top Berkshire holding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sank by $10.68 per share, a 5.23% drop from the previous close of $204.02.

1902293942.png More

Red Hat

Gabelli added 114,725 shares of Red Hat, increasing the position 72.5% and his equity portfolio 0.16%. Although shares averaged $184.50 during the June quarter, the stock stopped trading on July 9 due to the merger with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

f04722536bbafd56d0b5933ae8f24c1c.png More

As as standalone company, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company provided open-source Linux software operating systems, middleware, storage, virtualization and management tools. GuruFocus ranks Red Hat's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive signs, which include expanding profit margins and a return on equity that outperforms 86.11% of global competitors. Additionally, Red Hat's business predictability ranks five stars out of five on strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years.

1636551570.png More