Mario Gonzalez, who died after police pinned him during an arrest, was a dad and also a full-time carer for his autistic brother, family say

Jerry Gonzalez, right, the youngest brother of Mario Gonzalez, speaks about his brother's death in Oakland, California on April 28, 2021. AP Photo/Josh Edelson

Mario Gonzalez died on April 19 after being pinned on the ground by police officers for 5 minutes.

His family say he was a father of a 4-year-old boy, and sole caregiver to his autistic brother, 22.

The Gonzalez family have accused police of murdering him. An inquiry is underway.

Mario Gonzalez, who died after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Alameda, California, was a father of a 4-year-old child.

His family said he was also the main caregiver for his autistic brother, Efrain.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Gonazlez family accused officers of killing the 26-year-old, saying that he was non-violent and unarmed when he was confronted by officers in Alameda on April 19.

The official cause of Gonzalez's death is yet to be established. Video released this week shows officers holding down Gonzalez until he becomes unresponsive. City officials are investigating the arrest.

"He's a lovely guy. He's respectful, all the time," said Mario's mother, Edith Arenales. "They broke my family for no reason."

The Gonzalez family spoke about his young son, also called Mario, and said he was the main caregiver to his 22-year-old brother, who has autism. This photo shows Gonzalez and his son:

And this one shows the brothers together:

The family is using the Instagram page justice4mariogonzalez to post pictures of him with family and calls for support

They also started a GoFundMe page, asking for money for his brother's care and for Mario's funeral.

"Mario was only 26-year-old when they killed him. He leaves behind four-year-old little Mario who will now grow up without his father in his life," said a message on the page.

"Mario was also a caring big brother to Efrain and Jerry. Mario was the principal caretaker of his mom and Efrain who has autism. He had his whole life ahead of him and they robbed him from his family and community."

Another post on the Instagram channel shows a stylized drawing of Gonzalez, noting the date and circumstances of his death:

Police in a statement after the death said that Gonzalez died in a "medical emergency." The Gonzalez family dispute that, and believe that his death is due to the manner of his arrest, where he was pinned to the ground.

The family has described the police's actions as murder.

A video released by police Tuesday showed officers restraining Gonzalez after being called to reports of a man seemingly drunk and suspected of theft.

This image shows Gonzalez before he is pinned:

A still image from bodycam video showing the arrest of Mario Gonzalez by the Alameda Police Department on April 19, 2021. Alameda Police Department via AP

In the video one officer restrains Gonzalez by kneeling on his back, before Gonzalez passes out and officers attempt to revive him. He later died in hospital.

At the Tuesday press conference Gonzalez' brother, Gerardo Gonzalez, compared his death to that of George Floyd, the Black man killed last year by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for 10 minutes.

"Everything we saw in that video was unnecessary and unprofessional," Gerardo Gonzalez said Tuesday during a news conference. "The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd."

The city of Alameda has launched an inquiry into the death, suspending the three officers involved in the arrest on full pay. An autopsy report on Gonzalez's death is pending.

In comments to The New York Times, a lawyer for the police officers, Alison Berry Wilkinson, said the officers tried to minimize harm to Gonzalez.

She said they sought to restrain him by his shoulder blades and arms, rather than his torso, in accordance with their training. She added that officers involved in restraining him kept their weight on the balls of their feet, not on Gonzalez.

