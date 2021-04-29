Mario Gonzalez, who died after police pinned him during an arrest, was a dad and also a full-time carer for his autistic brother, family say

Tom Porter
·4 min read
Gonzalez family
Jerry Gonzalez, right, the youngest brother of Mario Gonzalez, speaks about his brother's death in Oakland, California on April 28, 2021. AP Photo/Josh Edelson

  • Mario Gonzalez died on April 19 after being pinned on the ground by police officers for 5 minutes.

  • His family say he was a father of a 4-year-old boy, and sole caregiver to his autistic brother, 22.

  • The Gonzalez family have accused police of murdering him. An inquiry is underway.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Mario Gonzalez, who died after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Alameda, California, was a father of a 4-year-old child.

His family said he was also the main caregiver for his autistic brother, Efrain.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Gonazlez family accused officers of killing the 26-year-old, saying that he was non-violent and unarmed when he was confronted by officers in Alameda on April 19.

The official cause of Gonzalez's death is yet to be established. Video released this week shows officers holding down Gonzalez until he becomes unresponsive. City officials are investigating the arrest.

"He's a lovely guy. He's respectful, all the time," said Mario's mother, Edith Arenales. "They broke my family for no reason."

The Gonzalez family spoke about his young son, also called Mario, and said he was the main caregiver to his 22-year-old brother, who has autism. This photo shows Gonzalez and his son:

And this one shows the brothers together:

The family is using the Instagram page justice4mariogonzalez to post pictures of him with family and calls for support

They also started a GoFundMe page, asking for money for his brother's care and for Mario's funeral.

"Mario was only 26-year-old when they killed him. He leaves behind four-year-old little Mario who will now grow up without his father in his life," said a message on the page.

"Mario was also a caring big brother to Efrain and Jerry. Mario was the principal caretaker of his mom and Efrain who has autism. He had his whole life ahead of him and they robbed him from his family and community."

Another post on the Instagram channel shows a stylized drawing of Gonzalez, noting the date and circumstances of his death:

Police in a statement after the death said that Gonzalez died in a "medical emergency." The Gonzalez family dispute that, and believe that his death is due to the manner of his arrest, where he was pinned to the ground.

The family has described the police's actions as murder.

A video released by police Tuesday showed officers restraining Gonzalez after being called to reports of a man seemingly drunk and suspected of theft.

This image shows Gonzalez before he is pinned:

Mario Gonzalez arrest
A still image from bodycam video showing the arrest of Mario Gonzalez by the Alameda Police Department on April 19, 2021. Alameda Police Department via AP

In the video one officer restrains Gonzalez by kneeling on his back, before Gonzalez passes out and officers attempt to revive him. He later died in hospital.

At the Tuesday press conference Gonzalez' brother, Gerardo Gonzalez, compared his death to that of George Floyd, the Black man killed last year by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for 10 minutes.

"Everything we saw in that video was unnecessary and unprofessional," Gerardo Gonzalez said Tuesday during a news conference. "The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd."

The city of Alameda has launched an inquiry into the death, suspending the three officers involved in the arrest on full pay. An autopsy report on Gonzalez's death is pending.

In comments to The New York Times, a lawyer for the police officers, Alison Berry Wilkinson, said the officers tried to minimize harm to Gonzalez.

She said they sought to restrain him by his shoulder blades and arms, rather than his torso, in accordance with their training. She added that officers involved in restraining him kept their weight on the balls of their feet, not on Gonzalez.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Police respond to controversy over NC officer’s hand gesture in photo

    Police in Graham North Carolina say an officer’s hand gesture in a photo during a Black Lives Matter protest is not a symbol of white power.

  • NYPD officer kills self in his Manhattan apartment, sources say

    NEW YORK — An NYPD officer fatally shot himself in his Manhattan home Wednesday in the second apparent suicide of a city police officer this month. The officer was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head at about 7:15 p.m. inside his Stuyvesant Town apartment on East 20th Street, police sources said. The cop, who works for the NYPD’s Times Square Unit, didn’t show up for his ...

  • Tributes paid to 'murdered' PSCO 'found in woods with her dog'

    Julia James was found dead in a quiet hamlet in Ackholt Wood in Snowdown near Aylesham, on Tuesday.

  • A standoff is underway in a residential North Carolina neighborhood. One deputy has been shot.

    Authorities in Boone, North Carolina, said there was an "ongoing stand-off" situation in a residential neighborhood.

  • Georgia Sheriff Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Allegedly Using Restraint Chair as Punishment

    Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is alleged to have ordered employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours.

  • Bodycam footage shows California man dies after police pin him to ground

    Police in the Northern California city of Alameda released bodycam footage late Tuesday that shows officers pinning a man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest last week that ended in his death.

  • Videos show police fatally shooting 22-year-old

    Alvarez, 22, was running from police, had his back turned, and appeared to have a gun in his hand when he was fatally shot by police in Chicago.

  • Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

    A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shooting that prompted a standoff. Watauga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office said. Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported.

  • Footage shows Anthony Alvarez appeared to have a gun and his back turned when police shot him

    Video of the fatal shooting of 22-year old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 in Chicago was released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, showing his back turned as he moved away from officers.Driving the news: Alvarez appeared to be holding a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other, body camera footage shows. COPA recommended to the Chicago Police Department that the officer who shot Alvarez "be relieved of his police powers" pending its investigation, the agency spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said Wednesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details, via AP: "[A]n officer’s body camera shows [the officer] chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, 'Drop the gun! Drop the gun!' before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground."Police have not said whether Alvarez pointed a gun or fired shots, but a police spokesperson tweeted a photo of a firearm he said was found at the scene, according to the Chicago Tribune. A police report that COPA posted along with the video identified the officer who shot Alvarez as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a six-year veteran of the force, the AP notes.Context: Chicago’s police department is also grappling with the March 29 officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.But, but, but: COPA, an independent police review board, did not immediately recommend the officer who shot Toledo be stripped of his police powers.Both Toledo and Alvarez were Latino.What they're saying: John Catanzara, the head of the police union, said in a video statement that it’s important for the public “to look at this with an open mind.” He noted that the officer clearly saw Alvarez holding the weapon and that Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer when he was shot, AP reports.“The officer fears (he) would turn and fire because that’s the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A North Carolina prosecutor said Andrew Brown Jr. hit sheriff deputies with his car before they fatally shot him

    District Attorney Andrew Womble made the claim at a court hearing Wednesday about whether a judge would authorize the release of bodycam footage

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't ignore that Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife and seemed ready to use it

    A career criminal defense attorney says the officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant appeared to be acting to save the life of a potential stabbing victim.

  • Brother: Officers should be accountable in death

    Police in Alameda, California, are under fire over the death of Mario Gonzalez who was pinned to the ground face down for more than five minutes. Jerry Gonzalez called his brother's death "heartbreaking." (April 28)

  • What We Know About the Killing of Brown in North Carolina

    The killing of a 42-year-old Black man in coastal North Carolina by sheriff’s deputies is being scrutinized by state and federal authorities, and Gov. Roy Cooper has called for a special prosecutor to take over the case from a local district attorney. Last week’s fatal shooting of the man, Andrew Brown Jr., while he was apparently driving away from deputies who were trying to execute drug-related search and arrest warrants, is drawing a lot of attention, coming so soon after the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio. Anger and frustration are mounting as Brown’s family, backed by public officials, seeks the release of the body-camera footage of his final moments, and as the names of the officers involved have not been released. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Here’s what we know about Brown's death: What happened? Just before 8:30 a.m. on April 21, deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, dressed in tactical gear, drove down a residential street and arrived at a home in Elizabeth City, video footage shows. Moments later, several shots were fired at Brown. (The video was obtained by WAVY, a Virginia-based television station, through a public-records request.) A 20-second snippet of a deputy’s body-camera footage was released to Brown’s family and their lawyer, who called it an “execution.” A private autopsy, paid for by his family, showed that he was hit by five bullets and killed by a shot to the head. The family’s lawyer said Brown was sitting inside his car, hands “firmly on the wheel,” when gunshots were fired. He did not appear to be holding a weapon and was driving away as the police continued shooting. But the local prosecutor said the footage showed that Brown was trying to escape and that his car struck deputies, who then began shooting. Have the police explained why they opened fire? The Pasquotank County sheriff said deputies had been executing an arrest warrant on felony drug charges, but he did not reveal how many deputies were on the scene, how many of them opened fire and how many rounds were fired. The shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The local version of a SWAT team, accompanied by deputies from another agency, was executing the arrest warrant when Brown was shot, the authorities said. Only a small share of officer-involved fatalities occur in these raids. But in a country where 4 in 10 adults have guns in their homes, they are the most combustible, and the police often use major shows of force to take these actions. Brown’s family was told that no drugs or weapons had been retrieved from the property or the car, their lawyer said last week. And their legal team has not yet seen the search warrant that officials say was being executed at the time of the shooting. Why hasn’t the body-camera footage been released? In North Carolina, police body-camera videos can be released to the public only with a judge’s approval. Anyone may request the release of a video, although some stakeholders can object to its release or ask for sections to be blurred, said Frayda Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina. The sheriff said he wants body-camera video made public, and the county lawyer has filed a petition for the release of the videos. On Tuesday, Cooper, a Democrat, also called for the video’s release. A group of media outlets, including The New York Times, also petitioned for its release. But a judge Wednesday declined to release the footage, agreeing with a prosecutor to delay its public airing for at least 30 days. Although some body-camera footage is released almost immediately, it’s not unusual for there to be a delay in the release. What happened to the officers involved? In an office with 55 full-time deputies, seven have been placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The names of those involved are not publicly known. At Wednesday's hearing, a lawyer for the deputies said the killing was justified. The FBI on Tuesday announced that it was starting a civil rights investigation into the shooting by the agency’s Charlotte field office, which will work with federal prosecutors and the civil rights division of the Justice Department. What has the reaction been in the community? Elizabeth City is a historic town of about 18,000 people in the northeast corner of the state. Its mayor and its police chief are Black, as are 50% of its residents. There have been peaceful demonstrations there since the day of the shooting. Residents have been demanding that body-camera footage be released to the public. On Tuesday, though, officials in Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County established curfews from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. “I feel like we are targeted,” said Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who was wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt while speaking at a City Council meeting last week. “I’m afraid as a Black man walking around in this city, driving my car down the road, trying to make sure that I’m driving the speed limit, trying to make sure that I wear my seat belt, trying to make sure that I do everything right, because I don’t want an officer to get behind me.” What can we expect to happen next? The state bureau of investigation will continue its inquiry, and the findings of an official government autopsy could be publicly released. A funeral for Brown will be held Monday in Elizabeth City, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Final Five star Laurie Hernandez says it 'sucked' training for the Olympics after a 2-year gymnastics hiatus

    "Taking two years off and then trying to get onto an Olympic team, it's not going to be easy," Hernandez told Insider. "But I got stronger from it."

  • Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is here to overhaul your home — save up to 80 percent

    You have 48 hours to grab all the goodies you can — there's free shipping on everything!

  • Jason Schwartzman Is Slowly Transitioning from Quarantine

    James Corden welcomes Jason Schwartzman to Stage 56 and Jason immediately makes himself at home, explaining he isn't ready to be fully immersed back into society. After Jason tells James how introducing his daughter to Carpool Karaoke backfired, the "Mainstream" star recalls how he got himself into a pickle at a music store after breaking a drum machine.

  • Tate Modern pusher allowed to make unsupervised trips despite string of previous violent incidents

    An autistic teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern was allowed to take unsupervised trips because he was not considered a risk despite carrying out a string of violent attacks, a report has found. Jonty Bravery, 17, assaulted a police officer, attacked a fast food worker and even hit a care worker with a brick in the months before he hurled the little boy from the 10th floor viewing platform of the London gallery in August 2019. He had travelled to the Tate Modern alone with permission after telling his supervisors he was going shopping. A serious case review revealed he was allowed to take unsupervised trips because despite his violent history he was not considered a threat at the time. Bravery was on bail, accused of racially abusing and attacking care workers, when he hurled the French youngster from the Tate viewing platform.

  • Alameda PD releases bodycam video from in-custody death

    "Yesterday my family and I saw the footage and we know what really happened," said Gerardo Gonzalez, Mario brother. "Alameda Police officers murdered my brother Mario."

  • The North Carolina county where police shot Andrew Brown Jr. is dismissing 'false internet rumors' using a Fox News story about his 'criminal rap sheet'

    Pasquotank County published a webpage titled "Check the Facts" about the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

  • Chauvin juror: After intense trial, verdict was 'easy part'

    A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death said Wednesday that deliberations were relaxed and methodical as he and 11 other jurors quickly talked their way to agreement in parts of just two days. Brandon Mitchell was the first juror who deliberated to come forward publicly since Derek Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, following an alternate juror who wasn't part of deliberations. Mitchell, who is Black, said the jury room was a relief after three weeks of emotional testimony that he described as “like a funeral” day after day.