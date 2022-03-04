Mario Speedwagon? Convicted fraudster used phony employee names to apply for pandemic loan after release from prison, feds say

The first inkling that Rhashone Burnett’s application for a pandemic-related relief loan was a fraud probably should’ve been the roster of employees at his purported construction company.

Mario Speedwagon? Anna Sthesia? How about Gail Forcewind and Petey Cruiser?

But there were more red flags. According to federal prosecutors, Burnett wasn’t a struggling business owner trying to stay afloat during difficult pandemic times.

In fact, he had just been released on home confinement after serving nearly 11 years in prison for narcotics and fraud convictions, including stealing more than $1 million in settlement money won by his young nieces and nephews after his sister and her son died in a tragic fire, prosecutors say.

Now, Burnett, 43, is facing new federal charges alleging he fraudulently obtained a $20,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan just weeks after being released on home confinement five years early due to COVID-19, records show.

A criminal complaint recently unsealed in U.S. District Court also accused Burnett of lying on separate bank paperwork in November 2020 to obtain another loan, which he used to purchase a new BMW luxury SUV.

FBI agents arrested Burnett last week at the bungalow in west suburban Westchester where he was living on home confinement. He’s been ordered held without bond pending trial, court records show.

His attorney, Beau Brindley, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charges were the latest in long history of eye-opening scams allegedly pulled by Burnett, most notably in 2013 when he was sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison for stealing settlement money stemming from the deaths of his sister and nephew in a CHA high-rise fire.

Burnett’s sister, Shlonzo, and her 1-year-old son died when their building at the Harold Ickes complex caught fire in 2001. Investigators later determined that the fifth-floor unit had no smoke detector. An inspector with a Chicago Housing Authority contractor managing the property admitted in a deposition to falsifying a report showing that there was a detector.

Burnett was supposed to be overseeing the $5.75 million settlement, ensuring that his sister’s surviving children would be well cared for. Instead, prosecutors said Burnett stole more than $1 million and blew it on flashy cars, jewelry, even guns and a stash house for his burgeoning drug business.

When authorities finally caught up with the alleged scheme, Burnett was living lavishly in a home in the suburbs while his relatives languished in relative poverty on Chicago’s West Side, prosecutors said.

At his sentencing bearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly nearly nine years ago, Burnett’s attorneys argued for leniency, saying many of his purchases were for the benefit of his young relatives.

But the judge blasted that assertion as “a fat pile of baloney.”

“I think it’s fair to say he saw his opportunities and he took them,” Kennelly said at the time. “He saw a big pile of money and he used it to sort of live the life, if you will.”

Before he was sentenced in that case, Burnett read a lengthy statement apologizing for his actions, saying he’d tried to do the right thing for his relatives at first but later “felt entitled” to the money.

“I know stealing from them kids was wrong, and I’m ashamed of it,” he said.

At the time of his release on home confinement, Burnett still owed a $445,000 judgment imposed by the court, records show.

About a month later, Burnett applied for the pandemic loan through a suburban money lender identified in the new charges only as Company A. On the application, he said he was the sole owner of a construction company named “Rhashone Burnett,” and that it had been in business at the time Burnett was actually imprisoned.

As part of the loan paperwork, Burnett submitted a bank statement purportedly showing payroll withdrawals for employees named “Mario Speedwagon,” “Petey Cruiser,” “Anna Sthesia,” and “Gail Forcewind,” according to the complaint.

The names, the complaint said, “appear ... to be fictional individuals.”

According to the complaint, the account Burnett said was his business banking account was actually a “smart money” checking account opened in February 2020 by a relative of Burnett’s that had a balance of $20.

After the PPP loan was disbursed to a Chase account in Burnett’s name, a debit card associated with the account was used to make a $1,264 purchase from Helzberg Diamonds and a $228 purchase from an Elmhurst motorcycle dealership, the complaint alleged.

The same card was used to buy over $250 of merchandise from Saks Off 5th department store and $501 from Versace USA, the charges stated.

In November 2020, four months after applying for the PPP loan, Burnett allegedly took out another loan from U.S. Bank to finance the purchase of a $55,000 BMW X7 from a dealership in Des Plaines.

In the paperwork for that loan, Burnett falsely claimed to be the owner of a construction company, identified as Company B, earning a $125,000 salary for the past 10 years, according the complaint. In fact, Burnett had been working part time for the company only since his release from prison, and was earning $13 an hour.

Burnett faces up to 20 years in prison on the new charges.

