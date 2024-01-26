Marion Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual meeting

The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting noon-1:15 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Harding Centre, 267 W. Center St. Board members will meet with community leaders to announce the areas of focus for 2024.

The cost is $20 per person for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. For reservations, call the Chamber at 740-382-2181 or visit marionareachamber.org.

The annual meeting is sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home Inc., Edward Jones, Amy Fredritz, CPFA, Park National Bank, First Federal Community Bank and Spectrum.

Reservations can now be made for the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 annual meeting on Feb. 9.

The Chamber's Executive Board is being chaired this year by Becky Worley, brand specialist with Nachurs Alpine Solutions and owner of Buckeye Bartending Services. Grant Gates, wholesale territory manager at Morrall Companies, is the first vice chair.

Newly elected members to the board are: Misty Hayden, vice president of business development at First Citizens National Bank; Evan Geyer, insurance adviser at Dostal & Kirk Insurance & Financial Services; Ben Albright, commercial lender at Park National Bank; Tim Chambers, co–owner of Marion Brewing Company; and Ted McKinniss, attorney with Kegler, Brown, Hill & Ritter.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting to be held Feb. 9