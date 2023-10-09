Marion, Arkansas man shot to death, suspect charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death near Marion, Arkansas on Saturday night, according to deputies.

Crittenden County authorities identified the victim as Cortez Brown.

The suspect, 29-year-old Devin Simpson, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and multiple counts of Terrorist Act.

Crittenden County Dispatch said they received a call around 8:30 regarding multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Stonebrook Loop.

Deputies say after they arrived they found Brown, who had been fatally shot numerous times.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

