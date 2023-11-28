Marion’s Christmas by Candlelight featured on the 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

Marion County Agricultural Society and Marion County Fair Board announced the annual holiday light display, Christmas by Candlelight, is again featured on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

“There is so much to see and do in Ohio during the holidays, and the light displays across the state make the Christmas season even more magical,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is truly unique, and the stops are great destinations to spend time with family and experience the heart of Ohio's communities."

This year’s Christmas by Candlelight features thousands of lights and dozens of displays with favorite holiday characters and more.

Christmas by Candlelight at the Marion County Fairgrounds is again one of the featured stops on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio. “We have destinations that have been on the trail since it started, and others are featured for the first time this year. It’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of.”

Along with the new stops on the trail, there are many destinations that have made themselves holiday traditions. This is the second year in a row the Marion display has been a part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. With 70 stops along the self-guided trail, this season’s Holiday Lights Trail is the largest yet.

This year’s Christmas by Candlelight at the Marion County Fairgrounds features thousands of lights and dozens of displays. It's now open weekends and will be open daily Dec. 15-25.

Latisha Lewis with the Marion County Fairgrounds reports new opportunities with this year’s Christmas by Candlelight include multi-visit discounted tickets, wagon rides, a Santa House and more.

Christmas by Candlelight is open 6-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 6-9 p.m. daily Dec. 15-25. For more information, visit the Marion County Fairgrounds website.

The 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is available for print or download online.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Christmas by Candlelight featured on Ohio Holiday Lights Trail