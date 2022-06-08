The camera that records traffic while the bus is on the road picking up and dropping off children is mounted near the front and on the driver's side of the bus. In the background is the stop gate, with flashing lights.

A Marion City Schools bus driver was under investigation by the Marion City Police Department for crimes related to child pornography.

Marion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi said the district was informed of an ongoing investigation, and the driver is no longer driving for the district.

"We know that a bus driver is under investigation. We know that there was a search warrant issued, and currently the driver is not driving for the district," Iarussi said.

He said the district would cooperate with law enforcement if asked, but as of Monday district officials had only been notified of the investigation.

Major B.J. Gruber of the Marion City Police Department said more information was to be released publicly soon.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion City Schools bus driver under investigation for child porn