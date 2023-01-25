Marion City Schools names Columbus native Olympia Della Flora new superintendent

Olympia Della Flora, left, has been appointed to be the new superintendent of Marion City Schools. The school board voted 3-2 on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, to offer her a 3-year contract. She will begin her term as superintendent on Aug. 1, 2023. She is shown seated next to interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi during Monday's meeting.

The Marion City School District board of education has appointed Olympia Della Flora to serve as its next superintendent. She is the first woman and first person of color to be named superintendent of the school district.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Della Flora as the next superintendent for our district,” Board President Kelly Mackay said. “Olympia has a vision for our district that we hope will inspire everyone to do great work for ourchildren, parents, grandparents, and other stakeholders in the Marion City Schools community. We would alsolike to thank Mr. Mazzi for the exceptional job he has done as our interim superintendent during this period oftransition.”

Della Flora joined Marion City Schools as the assistant superintendent in June 2022 to replace former assistant superintendent Jennifer Lawson. The board has offered Della Flora a three-year contract that is in effect from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2026. Her salary will be $152,500.

Interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi will remain with the district during the transitional process until Della Flora's contract goes into effect in August.

The board of education voted 3-2 on Monday to approve the contract for Della Flora. Mackay, Tara Dyer and Ted McKinniss voted in favor of offering her the contract. Rocky Ratliff and Scott Weibling cast "no" votes.

"I'm excited. I'm honored to serve in this role," Della Flora said in her comments to the board. "I value and understand the importance of a strong partnership between the board and the superintendent. I look forward to building that with you over the next few years.

"I know we all have concerns and concerns are okay, but we cannot let the concerns of the past get in the way of the work that we must do now to close the learning and opportunity gaps that currently exist in Marion."

Della Flora said she is concerned about and will continue to address problems the district is facing, including chronic absenteeism, student discipline, recruitment and retention of "high quality staff," supporting teachers so that they can help students "reach or surpass academic growth and achievement goals."

Story continues

In his comments prior to the vote on Della Flora's contract, Weibling said while the board is "divided" and "polarized," its "divided discussions" have resulted in some positive developments, including "a renewed focus on discipline" and "a safe platform for the (district) staff to speak their mind publicly so their voices can be heard." Despite voting against offering Della Flora the superintendent's position, Weibling said he "will support her 100%."

"I've already reached out to her to set up face to face conversations ... so the two of us can start to work together," Weibling said. "During the interview process, she mentioned numerous initiatives that I truly believe will benefit Marion City Schools and I genuinely intend to assist her in her pursuit."

New Marion City Schools Superintendent Olympia Della Flora, right, is shown with her husband Percy Lipsey following the board of education meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Marion Harding High School.

Ratliff stated that he believes the hiring of Della Flora is "about a political agenda taking precedence over our children's education and I, for one, will not partake."

McKinniss, Dyer, and Mackay each voiced their overwhelming support for Della Flora in comments they made prior to the vote.

"Her experience is impeccable. Her knowledge of literacy and other areas and in discipline, I like what she is bringing to the table," McKinniss said. "I've watched her for the last six months and what she has been able to accomplish with Steve (Mazzi) has been very much appreciated."

Della Flora, a Columbus native, was a teacher and principal with Columbus City Schools for many years. Prior to joining Marion City Schools, she was an associate superintendent with Stamford Public Schools in Stamford, Connecticut.

At the time Della Flora was named assistant superintendent last summer, the board of education said she fit the bill because she is passionate about supporting principals, fostering family and community engagement and addressing student discipline holistically.

Marion City Schools had to replace its superintendent and assistant superintendent within a three-month period in 2022.

Lawson resigned as assistant superintendent last May to pursue a new career with Focus 3, an Ohio-based advisory firm. An alumnus of Marion City Schools, Lawson worked for the district for nine years.

Former Superintendent Ron Iarussi resigned July 31, ending a four-year stint with the district. He noted that he was leaving to pursue other opportunities, but didn't specify what those might be at the time of his departure.

In other district office personnel action, the board of education accepted the retirement of Treasurer Veronica Reinhart. She has served as the district's chief financial officer since July 2015. Prior to joining Marion City Schools, Reinhart was the chief financial officer for Hopewell-Loudon Local Schools (2001-2015), Elmwood Local Schools (1998-2001), and Old Fort Schools (1996-98). Her retirement is effective July 31, 2023.

The full Marion City Schools board of education meeting from Jan. 23 can be viewed at HHS Telecom on YouTube.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion City Schools names Olympia Della Flora new superintendent