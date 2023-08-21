Marion Co. sheriff: 5-year-old boy dies following ATV crash Sunday in Bowling Green Twp.

A 5-year-old boy died following a possible ATV crash Sunday in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Monday morning stating deputies were dispatched at 4:39 p.m. Sunday to the 8600 block of La Rue-Green Camp Road in Bowling Green Township after an individual called in to report "a possible crash involving a 5-year-old and an ATV."

Investigators said the "caller advised that the 5-year-old was unresponsive, not breathing, and CPR wasin progress."

Scioto Valley Fire & EMS transported the victim to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital for further treatment. However, the child died as a result of the injuries he suffered around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the press release.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the victim was transported to the hospital prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

The spokesperson said the incident is being investigated and no further information is being released at this time.

