Marion Co. Sheriff: Complaints about children lead to deadly shooting and arrest

An Ocala woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in front of her son is under arrest.

Susan Louis Lorincz, 58, was arrested by the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

On June 2, Lorincz was overheard yelling at Owens’ children. Deputies say she threw a pair of roller skates at Owens’ 10-year-old son, hitting the child in the toe.

When the child and his 12-year-old brother went to speak to Lorincz, they told detectives she opened her door and swung an umbrella at them.

Owens went to Lorincz’s home to confront her about how her children were being treated.

That’s when investigators say Lorincz fired one shot through her front door, hitting Owens in her chest. Owens later died at the hospital.

Her 10-year-old old son witnessed the entire incident.

Lorincz told investigators she acted in self-defense. She said Owens was trying to break down her door, and that Owens had attacked her in the past.

Finding her actions unjustifiable, deputies arrested Lorincz. She’s charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence and two counts of assault.

Sheriff Billy Woods said, “I want to thank my detectives for working tirelessly to fully investigate this case. I also want to thank Ms. Owens’ family for their patience as we conducted the diligent investigation that we were bound by law to conduct. Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system, which I trust will deliver justice in due course. As I go to bed tonight, I will be saying a prayer for Ms. Owens’ children and the rest of her family. I’d ask all of you to do the same.”

