Marion commissioners vote to accept donated 137-acre parcel for new animal shelter

Marion County commissioners on Tuesday decided to accept a donated 137-acre farm that will be used for an animal shelter for livestock and poultry.

The measure, which was part of the consent agenda, passed 5-0, with Chairman Michelle Stone, Vice-Chair Kathy Bryant, and Commissioners Carl Zalak, Craig Curry and Matthew McClain all voting to accept the donation

The new facility will help ease congestion presently at the county's existing animal shelter.

In addition to the 137-acre land, the donor also has "offered 20 acres of land located north of the Ocala International Airport with prime frontage on State Road 40 for the purpose of a new small domestic animal shelter facility. The newly donated property is partially located within the city limits of Ocala and would replace the outdated location for Animal Services at 5701 SE 66th St., Ocala," county officials said.

The new animal shelter is expected to be finished by December 2025, county officials said.

Animal investigations

Also during the meeting, three organizations — the Humane Society of Marion County, Sheltering Hands Inc. and Voices of Change Animal League Inc. — were given grants ranging from $25,000 to $50,000, for services such as spay and neutering, vaccinating and micro-chipping.

County officials said an MOU, or memorandum of understanding agreement, between them and the MCSO will transfer some animal investigations to the Sheriff's Office's agricultural unit.

Once the MOU agreement is finalized by all parties, the MCSO will then assume control of livestock and poultry. The county will be in charge of animals such as dogs and cats.

The law enforcement agency also will be "responsible for housing, rehabilitation, and maintenance of the animals on the farm in accordance with the Florida Statutes and the Marion County Code of Ordinances," county officials said.

