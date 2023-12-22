Marion Community Foundation begins 2024 scholarship program

The 2024 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Program — the single largest source of college scholarships in the Marion area — is open. Area high school seniors and college students may apply online through Feb. 13 to be considered for the $475,000 in awards for the 2024-25 academic year.

Marion Community Foundation donors have established more than 150 scholarship funds to support higher education for Marion area students.

Students visiting the Foundation’s website will find four applications. According to Julie Prettyman, director of the scholarship program, students will select the application which best applies to them — Marion County residents, students outside of Marion County, and two specialty applications exclusive to the Collier Scholarship and the Ridgemont Scholarship.

Because the majority of Marion Community Foundation’s scholarships are criteria-based, Prettyman recommends students take the time to review the list of available scholarships to determine which match their qualifications.

All of the applications require supporting documentation such as letters of recommendation and financial details, so applicants are encouraged to begin the process as soon as possible.

Nine new scholarship funds will be awarding for the first time this year. They are: the Rebecca S. Craig Scholarship, Coach Ed Henning Scholarship, McBride Family Scholarship, Coach Mac Prexie Pride Scholarship, Jeffery Rainey Memorial Scholarship, Linda & Mike Rizzo Scholarship, Calvin H. & Elizabeth L. Topliff Scholarship, and Nancy O. Whitaker Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship applications are available at MarionCommunityFoundation.org under the “Scholarships” tab. Additional information is available by calling 740-387-9704.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Community Foundation 2024 scholarship program underway