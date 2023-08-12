Marion County 911 call logs show incomplete picture night of Deerfield shooting

Aug. 12—FAIRMONT — FAIRMONT — 911 call center logs released after a Freedom of Information Act request to the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management office reveal more information about the altercation that took place on July 30 near White Hall when an unknown person shot and killed Charles Echols III.

"The male he came into the residence I can hear fighting in the background There is guns in the house," the call center log shows at 4 minutes past midnight.

The log shows four people of interest at the scene, including the victim. One of the people listed in the log is labeled as an arrestee. However, Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said that no arrests have been made at this time and that the case is an ongoing investigation. He did say that the person labeled by the log is involved with the investigation. Riffle declined to elaborate further.

"Call from [redacted] — ADV her ex-boyfriend is [redacted] broke into the residence, beat her and original caller up — denying EMS. Female disconnected before further was given," the logs say at seven past midnight.

The log then acknowledges that someone was shot and that multiple shots were fired. At nine minutes past midnight is the first reference that a male is breathing. At 14 minutes past midnight the second and final reference that "the male is still breathing," is made.

EMS was dispatched 16 minutes after midnight.

At 17 minutes after midnight, the log notes one person detained and at 42 minutes past midnight, the log says "County has possession of the male I detained — back (en route) to city."

To be clear here, there is a difference between detainment and arrest. According to Stowelawfirm.com, the difference is one of degree. Police might detain a person suspected of committing a crime. However, in order for an arrest to take place, police must have probable cause or a warrant to believe a person of interest committed an illegal act.

The article also points out that detainment can and often does turn into arrest. Police are not required to say the word arrest when it takes place, instead the article advises that someone is under arrest once their freedom of movement is restricted and Miranda Rights have been read.

Riffle emphasized that no arrests have taken place yet and that it is an ongoing investigation. No criminal complaint or related documents have been filed in Marion County Circuit Court either.

At two hours and 37 minutes past midnight the log notes that both families have been separated. No further reference to the detainee is made.

The call log ends at 8:33 a.m.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com