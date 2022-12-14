Marion County amends charges against Connor Gaskill

Dec. 14—INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed amended charges against a Pendleton man in connection with a fatal Sept. 29 crash in Indianapolis.

Charges against Connor Gaskill, 24, were amended Tuesday, according to WRTV, to include causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, three counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of criminal recklessness.

Gaskill was released in October after posting a $40,000 surety bond and was placed on in-home detention.

A court document alleges that Gaskill caused the crash that killed Rashid Conteh by driving at 55 mph in a 30-mph zone and failing to stop at a stop sign. Gaskill did not apply his brakes before T-boning a Lyft ride-hailing vehicle, which was carrying Conteh, two other passengers and the driver, according to the affidavit.

It states that Gaskill's eyes were glassy and he told an officer he "did not remember how the accident happened" and initially claimed the Lyft vehicle had turned in front of him on East 24th Street. When questioned further, "he stated he couldn't give an honest answer about how the crash occurred."

The affidvait continues, "After providing his information, a statement and a cursory check by paramedics, Gaskill walked from the collision area."

Officers at the scene didn't conduct a field sobriety test on Gaskill.

The two other passengers and the driver of the Lyft vehicle were also injured. One of them, Nelson Conteh, is Rashid's brother.

Gaskill, reportedly, was drinking with his girlfriend and a friend in downtown Indianapolis. Police learned that Gaskill left without the others, who would not ride with him because of his level of intoxication.

In late October, civil complaints were filed against Gaskill by Rashid Conteh's family, alleging negligence on Gaskill's part and seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

A complaint by another passenger of the Lyft vehicle alleges negligence by the Lyft driver and Gaskill, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress by Gaskill.

