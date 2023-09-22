Marion County Attorney Chuck Shields announces bid for Circuit Court Judge

Sep. 22—FAIRMONT — Although the county race for circuit court judge hasn't quite begun yet, interested candidates have begun preparing their bids.

Among them, Charles Shields will run for David Janes' spot as county judge in next year's election. Janes is set to retire. Currently, Shields serves as assistant prosecuting attorney in Marion County, where he provides advice and counsel to the Marion County Commission and other county agencies.

"I would say that as a judge, my goal would be to be fair to everyone to make sure that the system works the way it's supposed to work," Shields said. "I believe in the integrity of this system. I believe that our criminal justice system and our court system as a whole is one of the finest in the world. To keep it that way, we have to be really careful that we do things correctly, we follow the rules."

Shields has been a fixture in the legal community for 36 years.

He's also taught criminal justice at Fairmont State University for 26 years. He's worked both sides of the aisle, 19 years as an assistant prosecutor and 17 years as a criminal defense attorney and civil litigant. He has a wide experience across cases, trying everything from personal injury, divorce, bankruptcy to aggravated battery, sexual assault and drug violations. That wide bench of experience is in line with the type of case load that a county judge typically sees.

However, with the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, whoever ends up ruling from Judge Janes' seat may end up seeing a new type of case in their courtroom.

"You may have a lot of things dealing with privacy issues, technology, you know, AI sort of thing," Anne Lofaso, a law professor at WVU College of Law, said. "Sometimes those go to federal courts. A lot of lawyers in West Virginia like to stay in state court and the courts are courts of general jurisdiction so they can see everything."

Lofaso explained that in the last 10 years, cases involving social media have become more prevalent. Another common type of case that comes before the courts, especially in West Virginia, has to do with energy as well as tax law. Domestic violence and drug cases typically make up the majority of criminal cases that county judges see.

"Because of West Virginia being ground zero for drug addiction and opioid drug addiction, you're going to see a lot of drug related crimes," Lofaso said. "Like robberies and larceny and things like that, to buy drugs, but also just things, anything related to drugs."

However, drug law is also an area that has experienced an evolution in the way that area of law is approached. Shields considers it very meaningful that the county has its own Drug Court, which is an alternative method of reviewing cases of people who have been accused of criminal behavior that also has a relation to drugs.

"And it's an opportunity for treatment," Shields said. "It's an opportunity for these folks to, rather than being in prison residence, sitting in a jail cell or something like that, for them to make a change in their life and become productive citizens."

This evolution in approach doesn't remove the punitive aspect of criminal justice either, Lofaso said. But it does reflect the kind of thinking and understanding that takes place as a society evaluates the ills that plague it. As understanding improves, so does the application of the law.

Although Shields wouldn't be responsible for drug court if elected — Judge Patrick Wilson currently oversees that court — he appreciates the role it plays in Marion County's justice system.

"I like that idea of a holistic approach," Shields said. "I don't think I should have any preconceived notions of how things should be until I hear the evidence. So I think that's the approach I would take."

Although Shields understands the scope of his influence as a judge has its limitations, that holistic approach to casework reveals the kind of big picture thinking he is capable of. He said that one particular challenge to the substance abuse epidemic is confronting the sense of despair among those who use drugs.

"There's a sense that nobody cares about them, the system doesn't care about them," he said. "So somehow we have to combat that and I think that's got to be through some education. I think we could do that as a society. I think as a judge, I can at least present that demeanor to those who are in that situation."

For now, Shields' pre-candidacy with the West Virginia Secretary of State has been filed. Steps are underway to get his name on the ballot next year in May.

Personally, Shields also maintains a very integrated presence within the local community. A Marion County resident since 1982, after his wife landed a job as an instructor of criminal justice at Fairmont State. His first job offer out of law school was here in Marion County.

He credits the local school system for the success his three children have found as adults. Shields has also served on the boards of some local organizations, such as the United Way, Red Cross, and has volunteered with Soup Opera.

Now, Shields hopes the sum of his law experience will serve the community in a different way next year. It's all in keeping with his tradition of improving Marion County.

"I've said to people, 'I wasn't lucky enough to be born here. But I had the good judgment to move here and the good sense to stay.'"

