Marion County Board of Education invests in new display boards, fills school psychologist positions

Nov. 29—FAIRMONT — From purchasing new technology and equipment to filling vacancies for school psychologists, the Marion County Board of Education had a busy meeting Tuesday evening on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Board postponed its regular Monday meeting this week for a Monday morning conversation with state lawmakers, during which they discussed education policy and current needs in the public education system likely to be discussed in the 2024 session of the West Virginia Legislature. The upcoming session begins on Jan. 10.

On Tuesday evening, the Board resumed its normal operations with a regular meeting at its central office.

During the meeting, the Board approved several long-term investments in technology for Marion County Schools. This included the purchase of interactive display boards for Pleasant Valley Elementary and White Hall Elementary schools, which cost just over $11,000 each.

For Monongah Middle School, the Board also approved a telephone system update that cost over $41,000. While the Board normally receives multiple bids for its purchases, all phone systems in Marion County Schools currently use the same telecommunications equipment supplier, Tate Communications.

Because of this, the Board needed Monongah Middle's telephone system to match and function with the rest of the county's telephone system, so it only reviewed a bid from Tate Communications.

"I know the Board is often conscious of bidding and purchasing," Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston told members of the Board. The new system update is "based upon a county-wide system that is already in place," which meant it was unable to accept other bids, she said.

At Mannington Middle and Fairmont Senior High schools, the Board approved the rental of an electric scissor lift, with a total cost of $12,500 for the rental.

While the Board will only be renting the lift, it will have full discretion to use the lift when and where it is needed, according to L.D. Skarzinski, administrative assistant for curriculum and instruction.

"We have it at our disposal and we can use it every day," Skarzinski said.

Also during the meeting, the Board approved a $900 expenditure for North Marion High's student theater group, to allow the group to travel overnight to Concord University to participate in the West Virginia Theatre Association's play festival competition from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

The Board also approved contracts with three contractors to provide psychological evaluations for Marion County students for the remainder of the school year, with a particular focus on Autism evaluations. Heston said that the decision was made in response to ongoing vacancies for school psychologists.

These positions are backed by state funds, but the Board can be reimbursed through Medicaid to offset any costs incurred, Heston said, adding that the positions must be filled by accredited school psychologists.

During the meeting, members of the Board also approved the resignation of Robin Haught, a long-time executive secretary and accountant to the superintendent who has worked closely with the Board over the years.

Several members of the Board took time during Tuesday's meeting to express their gratitude for Haught, who was in attendance. Board Member James Saunders said he wishes Haught "the best of luck in everything."

"Thank you for all you've done helping us," he said.

Board President Donna Costello said she would avoid making comment on Haught's departure during the meeting, because speaking of the subject was likely to move her to tears.

While the discussion of resignations is uncommon for Board meetings, Board Member Richard Pellegrin said Haught's departure was worthy of particular focus.

"Robin, you certainly are going to be missed," Pellegrin said to Haught. "Good luck with your new position."

With its regular meeting schedule once again underway, the Board will next meet on Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. in its central office, located at 1516 Mary Lou Retton Dr.

