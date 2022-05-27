Marion County capital murder trial scheduled to begin in May 2023

Attorney Gregory W. Meyers, standing, addresses the court during a pre-trial hearing for defendant Christian Gutierrez, seated second from left, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Marion County Common Pleas Court. Gutierrez is facing a capital murder trial after being accused of shooting and killing Charles Feliciano on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Also pictured are attorneys Kandra Roberts, left, and Kirk A. McVay, third from left.

The capital murder trial of a Marion man isn't expected to begin until May 2023.

Christian Gutierrez, age 19, Marion, is accused of allegedly shooting and killing Charles A. Feliciano, age 27, Marion, during an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 9 in a parking lot located in the 100 block of London Street, according to a report provided by the Marion Police Department.

Feliciano died later that night at a Columbus hospital, according to the police report. Gutierrez was arrested that same evening at a motel in Delaware County and transported back to Marion County, according to the police report.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan is seeking the death penalty in the case. The Marion County grand jury issued a superseding indictment on April 27 that includes a death penalty specification.

Gutierrez appeared Thursday in Marion County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing with his defense team. He is being represented by attorneys Kirk A. McVay, Gregory W. Meyers, and Kandra Roberts from the Office of the Ohio Public Defender.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge W.T. Edwards set the tentative date for the trial to begin on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24. It will begin at 1 p.m. on that date in common pleas court.

Gutierrez has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Following Thursday's hearing, McVay said he couldn't comment on the case at this point in time due to the fact that it is still early in the process and the defense counsel has such a tremendous amount of evidence to sort through and research.

McVay, Meyers, and Roberts were assigned the case after the attorney who initially represented Gutierrez, James D. Owen, asked the judge to be removed from the case citing that he would be "unable to expend the time necessary to properly defend the accused in a death penalty case." Judge Edwards granted that request.

Gutierrez was initially indicted by the grand jury on March 16 on one count of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony; three counts of murder, each unspecified felonies; and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. A three-year firearm specification was included with each charge.

Due to evidence that surfaced as the investigation continued, Grogan then sought a superseding indictment with additional charges including the death penalty specification. The grand jury issued the superseding indictment when it met on April 27.

The superseding indictment handed down by the grand jury contains the following charges, according to court records: aggravated murder, unspecified felony, with a 3-year firearm specification and felony murder specification; kidnapping, a first-degree felony, with a 3-year firearm specification; aggravated murder, unspecified felony, with a 3-year firearm specification; three counts of murder, each unspecified felonies, each with a 3-year firearm specification; and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, each with a 3-year firearm specification.

Gutierrez has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case. He remains incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center after bond was denied in the case.

Judge Edwards ruled that Gutierrez is allowed to appear in court wearing "civilian clothing" and "non-visible restraints." The judge informed Gutierrez that the ruling could be changed at any time depending on the defendant's behavior.

