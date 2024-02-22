Marion County Commission considers $10K funding request for dam rehabilitation

Feb. 22—FAIRMONT — Dams throughout the state are in dire need of rehabilitation, two members of the West Virginia Conservation Agency told Marion County Commissioners on Wednesday.

Chuck Cienowski, Monongahela Conservation District supervisor, and Don Whetzel, watershed supervisor north, asked commissioners to help fund repairs to the dams that protect Marion County from flooding.

"All of our dams in the state are now considered high hazard dams," Whetzel said. "They went through a reclassification a few years ago and what that means is there's imminent danger of loss of life and certainly property downstream for many of our structures."

Most of the dams in West Virginia were designed to last either 50 years or 100 years. Whetzel said that a high percentage of them have already exceeded their service life.

The Buffalo Creek watershed near Mannington has seven structures alone. Whetzel and Cienoawski requested $10,000 for the rehabilitation work. Although the state and federal government do provide a majority of the funding for their upkeep, funding rules require buy-in from local entities to help cover part of the cost of the maintenance. The Conservation Agency maintains dams throughout the state in its various districts.

"It's there to protect the safety and health of the people downstream from those impoundments in the event that there might be severe weather, to help hold some of that water back," Cienawski said. "So the flooding is less likely to be a really, really severe hazard to the community below."

Mannington Mayor Lora MIchael has encountered the terror of flooding first hand. Snowmelt and dense rains led to flooding in 2017 at the same time the dam near Dent's Run was under rehab. Although she was impressed by efforts mounted by the Marion County Emergency Evacuation Team, it left a lasting impression.

"That was probably one of the scariest moments I'd ever had ever witnessed," Michael said. "Just the time frame of residents getting out of the path of that, and when to determine that, it's really something that you don't ever want to — I don't ever want to sit through that again."

The request was made as part of a larger grant proposals the commission reviewed on Wednesday. Around this time of year, government agencies like the County Commission review financial requests from cities and agencies, before making a final decision on allocations based on what is possible within the budget. Outside agencies are invited to make their pitches before commissioners.

"We'll get estimates of revenues from the assessor and all the other areas that we received revenues like hotel/motel tax and stuff like that," Commission President Ernie VanGilder said. "We'll review all those, come up with a number and then we'll meet with all the elected officials starting tomorrow and go over their budgets.

"We tighten them up and from that we'll subtract it from the revenues and see where we're at. We'll put so much aside for emergencies and allocate a certain dollar amount for outside agencies."

Cienawski also requested $2,000 for the Marion County Beekeepers. George and Kathy Boyle from Compassion Central also requested $20,000 to help renovate a house on Walnut Street to convert it into a recovery home that will house between seven and 10 men. Getting the home up and running will require between $60,000 and $70,000, George Boyle said.

He said they were also seeking additional funding from other agencies and nonprofits to help set up the home. Mayor Michael requested $90,000 to help refurbish the community pool in Mannington.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for March 6.

