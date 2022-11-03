Marion County Commissioners approve $13,000 for victim assistance program

The Marion County Board of Commissioners approved a request for money to benefit the Marion Victim Assistance Program (VAP).

Courtney Rittenour, victim advocate for the Marion VAP and currently the only employee in that office, sought a total of $26,000 from the county commissioners and the City of Marion to fund a part-time victims advocate grant administrator position. Each local government unit was asked to provide $13,000 annually to fund the position.

Sheriff Matt Bayles requested partial funding in the amount of $13,000 from the county commissioners to pay for a part-time victims advocate grant administrator position in the Marion VAP office. The resolution approved 3-0 by the commissioners on Oct. 27 funds the position on an annual basis.

"This program is invaluable," Bayles said. "One of the things that affects law enforcement officers are the victims - the people that we see at crime scenes. (The victim advocates) take the cases from beginning to end once they go to court. They help the victims and not only in court. They come out and help the law enforcement agencies at crime scenes. There's times when the victims don't feel comfortable talking to a police officer or a sheriff's deputy and we'll bring the victim advocates in to help smooth the process out and help with the investigations."

Bayles said, according to statistics provided by Rittenour, that 473 domestic violence cases have been investigated by the Marion Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office thus far in 2022, including five new cases just this week. Additionally, the Marion Victim Assistance Program has served 704 crime victims as of Sept. 30, Rittenour said.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said the number of domestic violence and assault cases in the city of Marion alone has increased dramatically this year. McDonald reported that during the first six months of 2022, police investigated 229 cases of domestic violence compared to 177 cases during the same six-month period in 2021. The total number of domestic violence cases investigated by MPD in all of 2021 was 358.

Prior to the county commissioners approving the request last week, Marion VAP received no funding in the form of local tax dollars from either county or municipal government in Marion County, Rittenour said. Its only funding sources are the Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) ($45,000) and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) ($45,000) grant programs along with grants from United Way of North Central Ohio ($15,000) and the Marion Community Foundation ($25,000). Other local organizations do make donations to the program on occasion.

During its meeting on Oct. 3, Marion City Council's finance committee took no action on an ordinance submitted by Law Director Mark Russell seeking $13,000 from the city to help fund the part-time victims advocate grant administrator position. The ordinance is back on the committee's agenda for its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. To see the complete meeting schedule for Marion City Council, go to the city's website www.marionohio.us.

Russell told the finance committee on Oct. 3 that Marion VAP plays a vital role in helping victims overcome anxiety about assisting in the prosecution of the crimes committed against them.

"What I saw for the first time in quite a while was the reluctance of victims to come to court," Russell said. "As Courtney has mentioned, many of them wouldn't even bother to come, so they need to be encouraged to come and then (Marion VAP) provides them services once they're (in court) because, as many of us are aware, a victim of domestic violence many times will recant, not want to pursue it, and that was on a dramatic increase earlier this year.

"With victim assistance services here, the victim is more likely not to recant a previous statement and to assist in the prosecution and conviction of that violent offender. Once a person has been convicted of domestic violence, a subsequent event can be filed as a felony."

The Marion Victim Assistance Program operates as a division of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Its office is located at the Marion Police Department, which Rittenour said affords easier and quicker access to the program's clients in Marion Municipal Court, Marion County Family Court, and Marion County Common Pleas Court.

For information about the Marion Victim Assistance Program, contact Courtney Rittenour at 740-387-4401 or email vap@co.marion.oh.us.

