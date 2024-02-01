Marion County Common Please F.I.R.S.T. Court to honor newest graduates on Feb. 8

The F.I.R.S.T. Court (drug court) graduation will be held noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the community room at the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion.

The guest speaker will be retired deputy Kevin Davidson. The new graduates of Marion County Common Pleas F.I.R.S.T. (Focusing on Individual Recovery, Success and Treatment) Court will be honored.

"Drug courts hold offenders accountable," said Common Pleas Judge Warren T. Edwards in a news release. "They increase public safety, save tax dollars and help severely addicted offenders become drug free, law abiding and productive citizens."

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County Common Pleas F.I.R.S.T. Court to hold graduation Feb. 8