Marion County corrections employee fired, arrested over sexually explicit messages to girl

A Marion County corrections employee was fired and is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child after an FBI investigation uncovered a slew of inappropriate and explicit messages sent to an 11-year-old using a social media app.

On July 20, 2022, the Clinton Township Police Department in Michigan requested assistance from the FBI with an investigation involving an Indiana man, Cory Terry, who engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a Michigan girl, according to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit.

Terry talked to the child using the app Discord, according to the affidavit. The Clinton Township Police Department provided Discord chat messages that showed sexually explicit conversations between an account connected to Terry and one connected to the 11-year-old.

Messages showed Terry knew the child was 11 and coerced her into sending sexually explicit materials, the affidavit said. The account connected to Terry asked the child, "Can I ask some more inappropriate things?"

The girl indicated not wanting to send sexually explicit pictures multiple times in messages with the account. She also said she was afraid her parents would find out, messages showed.

She received messages from the account saying "you don't get to say no" and to "learn your place," according to the affidavit.

At one point, the account connected to Terry sent a Discord gift link and said, "If you keep doing things like this ... I'll keep buying it or getting you more things."

On Aug. 3, the child was interviewed by an FBI Child Adolescent Forensic Interviewer. The child told the interviewer she engaged in chats, video calls and voice calls with the user name connected to Terry. She said he asked her inappropriate questions and asked for sexually explicit photos, according to the affidavit.

Discord records showed that the account also sent explicit images of older men engaging in sexual acts with young females, the affidavit said.

The Clinton Township Police Department was awarded a search warrant for the Discord account, which showed the email and phone number linked to it. Police found it was connected to Terry after serving a search warrant for the email address, according to the affidavit.

After a subpoena for the phone number was served, T-Mobile provided records that showed Terry's phone was in contact with the child's phone more than 140 times between April 26 and 29.

A search warrant was executed for Terry's residence on Aug. 31 by Indianapolis FBI agents. Terry, who was present at the residence, was interviewed and admitted the Discord account was his but denied having any contact with the child.

Terry was arrested by the FBI on an arrest warrant out of the Eastern District of Michigan.

He was fired the same day, when the Marion County Sheriff's Office learned of his arrest. He had worked there for more than two years.

He now faces charges of sexual exploitation of children, receipt of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Terry had an initial hearing Aug. 31 at the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana. Terry did not have an attorney publicly listed as of Sept. 7.

