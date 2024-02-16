Marion County court roundup: Umatilla man convicted of manslaughter sentenced by judge

The week of Feb. 12 at the Marion County Judicial Center saw a judge sentence a man found guilty of stabbing a woman to death and critically injuring the victim's boyfriend, and formal charges were filed against two men in separate incidents.

Here's what we know:

Albert James Shell Jr.

Judge: Steven Rogers.

Hearing: Arraignment.

When was the hearing? Feb. 13.

What happened? Assistant State Attorney Kyle Lambert told the court that prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Shell.

The Paddock Mall in Ocala is closed on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

What charges does Shell face? Shell is facing the death penalty for first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What happened in the case? Shell is accused of fatally shooting a man at the Paddock Mall on Dec. 23. A man and woman also were wounded in the shooting, law enforcement officials said.

Where is shell now? He is being held at the Marion County jail on no bond.

Kadrian Lewuan Clayton

Judge: Steven Rogers.

Hearing: Arraignment.

When was the hearing? Feb. 13.

What happened? Assistant State Attorney Kyle Lambert told the court that prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Clayton.

What charges does Clayton face? Aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of MDPV.

What happened in the case? Clayton is accused of shooting a man.

Where is Clayton now? He is being held at the county jail on a $152,500 bond.

Christopher Alan Smith

Judge: Peter Brigham.

Lawyers: Michael C. Nappi for the defense and Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon for the prosecution.

Why was Smith arrested? Deputies arrested Smith in December 2018 for the stabbing death of Amy Scott, 33. Terry Crawford was severely injured in the knife attack. A dispute led Smith to stab both the man and woman, who were a couple, authorities said. Smith was arrested by detectives after an interview with them. The incident occurred inside a mobile home along the 20900 block of Southeast 143rd Place in Umatilla.

Did Smith have a trial, and what was the outcome? Yes, and a jury said he was guilty of manslaughter and battery in October 2023.

Was Smith incarcerated during his trial? Yes, he has been at the county jail since his arrest.

Christopher Alan Smith in court for sentencing

Drugs: Ten-year prison sentence for meth distribution conspsiracy

When was Smith's court hearing? Feb. 14 for sentencing.

Did Smith have anything to say? Yes. From a prepared statement, Smith, 50, of Umatilla, talked about his mistreatment at the jail, which included a broken jaw and that he has difficulty eating. He said he's not a monster and tried helping the victims on the day of the incident. He said he never ran away and stayed at the location.

Did Scott's relatives have anything to say? Yes. The victim's parents and other family members expressed their thoughts either in person or had Nixon read a prepared statement on their behalf. Those who spoke at the podium said Scott left behind three children, one of whom graduates high school this year. Collectively, they said their family is shattered, broken and they're trying to pick up the pieces. They described Scott as a carefree, caring, kind person who loved everyone and always saw the good in people, despite their flaws. At least one family member called Smith evil and said he has shown no remorse. Relatives asked the judge to sentence Scott to the maximum 16 years.

Comments from the lawyers? Nappi wanted the minimum 10 years. Nixon wanted the maximum, telling the judge he (Smith) killed Scott and made inconsistent statements.

What did the judge say and what was Smith's sentence? The judge told Smith he heard his (Smith's) complaints, but he wasn't the one who choked on their own pool of blood, referring to Scott's death. The judge told Smith he was responsible for his actions and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. Smith has 1,878 days of credit.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County Judicial Center court hearings for week of Feb. 12, 2024