Marion County DA asks Gov. Kotek to revoke 50+ commutations granted by Kate Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County District Attorney is asking Governor Tina Kotek to revoke dozens of commutations that former Governor Kate Brown granted.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, they want 57 out of the 138 commutations revoked.

The DA said that 11 of those 138 people have since victimized others by committing various felonies or misdemeanors.

28 people are now wanted for new crimes and violations since their release from prison and two others are serving prison sentences for felonies committed after their release.

One person is awaiting trial for murder in the second degree which was committed within only one year of being released.

Marion County DA Paige Clarkson shared in a statement that she is focused on public safety and said that now is the time to remedy “previous missteps.”

“Public safety should be a priority for every leader in our state,” said DA Clarkson. “We must remain committed to a process of justice that keeps that goal at the forefront. Our review of these commutations is evidence that prior decisions lost sight of that. With this request to our Governor, we ask that previous missteps be remedied.”

The DA’s Office said the requests were received by the Governor’s Office and are currently under review.

