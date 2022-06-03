Marion County deputies arrest sex assault suspect after high-speed chase with child in car

An Ocala man wanted for sexual assault was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase all while a young child sat in the car.

According to his arrest report, 26-year-old Henry Antwan Boger refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over Wednesday afternoon in the Marion Oaks area.

READ: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, police say

Deputies say Boger ran red lights and sped through a shopping plaza as he tried to escape, reaching speeds as high as 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended when deputies say Boger pulled into the Heathbrook Apartments and ran from the car, eventually ending up on the front porch of one of the units where he was taken into custody.

Deputies searched Boger’s car and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun on the back floorboard wrapped in a t-shirt.

Marion Rundown 06-01-2022 Hey, everyone! It’s Wednesday and we are back with another Marion Rundown. Deputy Donahue observed Jonathan Delgado driving a 4-wheeler in the 4400 block of SE Maricamp Road. When he attempted a traffic stop, Delgado fled back to his residence on SE 42nd Street and ran inside. Contact was eventually made with Delgado, who resisted arrest. He was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding and Resisting Arrest, then given a ride to the Gold Star Hotel. Multiple units responded to the 15000 block of S Highway 441 in reference to a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival, they observed that several windows had been broken with concrete rocks. A total of five businesses received damage. This investigation is ongoing. Deputy Donely responded to the report of an unconscious driver in a running vehicle near NE Highway 314 and E Highway 40. He made contact with the driver, Joseph Lawson, who appeared to be intoxicated and had a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the center cup holder. A DUI investigation was conducted, which determined that Lawson was driving while impaired. It was also discovered that Lawson’s driver’s license was suspended and this is his 4th DUI arrest. He was arrested and taken to the jail, where he refused to provide a breath sample. Detective Pope conducted an investigation involving a fraud conducted by an employee at the World Equestrian Center. His investigation uncovered that Makenna Hill fraudulently charged the credit cards of former guests for $15,000 and had the money returned to another bank account. Hill admitted to making the transactions, at which time she was arrested and transported to the Gold Star Hotel. Someone forcibly entered a construction storage area on NW 44th Avenue. Once inside they stole copper wire and other miscellaneous tools. This investigation is also ongoing, so if you have any information pertaining to this case please give us a call. That’s all we have for today. Have a great night everyone and we will see you again on Friday! Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Story continues

READ: Kissimmee loan officer accused of forging documents, bank fraud and identity theft

According to his arrest report, as deputies walked Boger back to where he ran from the car, they found a six year old child standing near some bushes “crying hysterically.”

Deputies say Boger admitted the child had been in the car with him during the chase.

Boger was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and child abuse.

READ: ‘Violent fugitive’ wanted on animal torture charge arrested in Flagler County, deputies say

After questioning, Boger was also charged with one count of sexual battery for an incident in May in which investigators determined he had sex with a woman who was not in a condition to consent to it.

Boger is being held in the Marion County jail on no bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



