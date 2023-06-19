Marion County deputies search for answers after teen found shot to death in woods

Deputies in Marion County are asking for help to solve a teen’s murder.

Detectives said they need information on his whereabouts and the people he was with at the time of his death.

It’s been a few weeks since the death of Lezarius Graham and there has not been any leads into who killed the teen.

According to investigators, Graham was found in a wooded area near the 2100 block of NW 43rd Street on June 7.

Investigators said they have determined that Graham was likely killed on June 6 near the area where they found him, but they haven’t found any leads on a suspect.

Officials say Graham’s nickname was Lee, and the 17-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office is trying to gather information on Graham, including the last people that saw him and his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Grahams’ death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

