Marion County deputies search for man accused of fraud, posed as landlord

A man accused of fraud and refusing to comply with sex offender registration is on the loose, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marion County deputies said they are looking for Brian Patrick Mullis, 35, who is wanted for 52 counts of filing false documents and one count of organized fraud.

Last July, Mullis was in the process of being evicted from his home after he did not pay rent.

According to a release, Mullis created a fake corporation with the same name as the company that owned his home and filed documents with the county appraiser’s office.

Mullis had also posed as a landlord to other tenants and asked for money, deputies said.

In addition, Mullis is a sex offender who did not report to the MCSO sexual offender and predator unit.

The sheriff’s office said Mullis may be in the Jacksonville area.

If you have any information about Mullis, they ask you to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and use 23-03 in your tip.

