Marion County deputies search for suspect after shooting in Ocala

An investigation into a shooting that happened Monday evening is underway, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the 4400 block of northwest 22nd Avenue in Ocala around 6 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

READ: Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become a hurricane this week

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a male victim had been shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are still searching for any possible suspect or suspects.

READ: Flagler County schools to consider allowing teachers, staff to be armed on campus

Check back later for more details.

See a map of the scene below:

READ: Seminole County asks for public input on parks before ahead of master plan

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.