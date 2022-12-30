Marion County deputies shoot man after they say he went for taser device

Marion County deputies shot a man Thursday night during a domestic violence call after they say he grabbed one of the deputy’s tasers.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m., in the 17100 block of of 71st Lewisfield Terrace.

The 35-year-old man who was shot was identified as Edward Townsend III.

Upon arriving on scene, Townsend told the dispatcher that “he wasn’t giving them any further information and was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

Soon after, Townsend began to struggle with the deputies and grabbed the electronic taser device, officials for MCSO said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The deputies were not injured, but the deputy who shot Townsend is on paid administrative leave, per standard operating procedure during the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is in investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County Sherriff’s Office shoots man, 35, after tussle