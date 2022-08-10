Marion County has a new crime fighter on the force, who can sniff out crime, literally.

WATCH: WFTV is fanned out across Central Florida as students return to the classroom Wednesday

Albi has joined the ranks of the school resource division.

Together, Albi and her handler will be keeping an eye on schools and school events.

Photos: Marion County deputies train new gun-sniffing dog to help with school security

The dog is trained to detect firearms, ammunition and ammunition casings that have been fired.

WATCH: Mental health problems to plague schools again, counselor says

“When we look to the future, and the increasing amount of gun violence that is occurring, especially on school campuses,” officials said.

WATCH: Traffic experts steer drivers toward safety as school year begins

Donors gave $14,000 to help forward Albi’s training.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.