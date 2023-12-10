Marion County deputy one of two people shot at nightclub, Sheriff’s Office says

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was one of two people shot outside Time Nightclub in Ocala early Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Marion County deputies were outside Time Nightclub, 9355 SE Maricamp Road, aiding in the closure of the club when shots were fired and injured two, including the Marion County deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy and the other victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are both expected to fully recover, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No suspect has been identified, but in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Sheriff Billy Woods asked for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

“What I do know, citizens, is there was roughly about 100 people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred,” Woods said in the video. “Someone saw something, heard something and knows something and I need that citizen to have the courage to come forward to give us information.”

Woods also spoke directly to the shooter.

“As for this shooter, I want you to know something in particular, I have every resource that I have trying to find you,” Woods said in the video. “I have my entire investigations trying to figure out who you are. I will find out who you are, I will hunt you down and I will bring you to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 352-732-9111 or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.