Marion County detectives investigate fatal New Year's Day shooting in Mt. Angel

Marion County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal New Year's Day shooting of a Mt. Angel man.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, personnel from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Angel Police and Silverton Police were dispatched to Pershing Street near Marquam Street in Mt. Angel after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot.

Deputies found one victim with serious injuries at the scene.

Attempts to provide emergency medical assistance to the shooting victim were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Brandon Slack, 42, of Mt. Angel.

Sheriff's Office officials said the suspect in the shooting fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives with Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are leading the investigation with assistance from Mt. Angel Police.

On Monday evening, Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT assisted detectives with serving a search warrant in the Gervais area in connection with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the words TIPMCSO and the tip to 847411.

