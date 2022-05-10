Marion County drug raids net large seizure of meth, fentanyl, marijuana

Law enforcement officers from Marion County and agents from the FBI teamed up to make two arrests and seize a significant amount of drugs during two raids last Wednesday, according to a press release issued by the MARMET Drug Task Force.

Search warrants were executed at residences in the 300 block of Columbia Court and in the 3000 block of Marion Waldo Road, respectively, following an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force. Officers arrested Timothy Russell, age 26, Marion, and Kyle A. Rentschler, age 25, Prospect.

Detectives seized approximately 1,287 grams (2.83 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine; 285 grams of suspected fentanyl; 1,715 grams (3.78 pounds) of suspected marijuana; 94 ecstasy pills; four illegally possessed firearms, one of which had been reported stolen; and $1,335 in U.S. currency.

"This is a great example of the teamwork among the agencies," Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said. "A very impressive seizure that likely saved several lives in our community. I am proud of the hard work our Law Enforcement Officers put into these cases and am appreciative of the assistance from the Mansfield-Cleveland Division of the FBI."

According to online records from Marion Municipal Court, Russell has been charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 in municipal court.

According to online records from Marion Municipal Court, Rentschler has been charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 in municipal court.

According to a press release issued by the MARMET Drug Task Force, "this investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed against these suspects and others."

Officers from the Marion Special Response Team, Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and agents from the FBI Mansfield Office-Cleveland Division participated in the raids at the two Marion locations.

"This is a very impressive seizure and another fitting example of cooperation between agencies," Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said. "I have said this several times and stand behind it, if you deal your poison in our community, your number may be next."

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in crime tips involving criminal activity to 740-375-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at https://mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

