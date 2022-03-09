Marion County education: School board will seek another 1-mill tax for vital programs

Four of the five Marion County School Board members want to give the public a chance to vote to renew a 1-mill property tax for a third time to continue funding music, art and physical education programs, as well as school safety.

Board member Don Browning, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2021, says its time to end the tax that generates about $28 million annually for special programs. It also pays for more teachers and vocational programs.

Browning says revenue lost during the national recession, which began in 2008, has more than been recouped. Browning said at a February board meeting that he's not convinced of the need and that renters always end up footing the extra cost.

The 1-mill tax, which adds $1 per every $1,000 of taxable property value to a tax bill, was approved in 2014 by 52%, and in 2018 by a whopping 72%. An owner of a $250,000 home, with $100,000 in homestead exemptions, pays $150 annually.

The extra funding helps the district provide quality music and art programs, as well as infusing money into vital vocational programs for students who chose employment over college enrollment after high school.

Board members Chairman Eric Cummings, Vice Chairwoman Allison Campbell, Kelly King and Nancy Thrower all say voters deserve the chance to decide in November.

As part of the referendum, an Independent Citizens Referendum Oversight Committee will be used again to oversee the spending. Each year since 2014, the committee has issued a report on its review of how the money is spent.

Now that the board has approved placing the measure on the ballot, it heads to the Marion County Commission to be placed on its agenda, The commission must approve placing the measure on the ballot, which usually is a formality.

Reddick-Collier Elementary School fourth-grader Andrew Moore catches a piece of clay in art teacher P.J. Commerford's class last year.

Don Browning speaks against the tax, asking to let it expire on June, 30 2023 and see how it goes

The current four-year tax, the second one passed in 2018, expires June 30, 2023. If the referendum, which will have the same wording as the one that was on the 2018 ballot, passes, it would sunset on June 30, 2027.

Browning said he wants the 2018 referendum to expire.

"I'm not in favor of going beyond the sunset, at least one sunset, and just see how we do," Browning said. "I think we bought all the mandolins and violins and banjos or whatever."

Reddick-Collier Elementary School art teacher P.J. Commerford sprays the artwork with water as kindergarten student McKenzie Peterson, 6, watched last year.

Browning said during that same board meeting in February that the overall district budget is now $180 million more than it was during the recession and that doesn't include $124 million the district has received in federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

The budget for Marion County Public Schools was $534.7 million five years ago for the 2017-18 school year. The budget was $698.5 million for 2021-22. That means the district's overall budget is $163.8 million more this school year than four years ago.

However, both budgets include all pots of money, including capital revenue that can only be spent on buildings and not for operations.

Shady Hill Elementary School Resource Officer Rochelle Mims directs parents to move forward in car line on first day of school Tuesday in August 2021.

The best gauge of available dollars in a school district budget is the operational budget, 80% of which pays for salaries of the district's 7,000 employees.

Theresa Boston-Ellis, the district chief financial officer, said the operating budget for 2021-22 is $368.7 million and more than 80% of that goes to salaries. That $368.7 million is $45.6 million more than five years ago.

School district's finance team says the extra money is going to expenses generated by the state, inflation

District financial experts say the cost of salaries is a big factor in the increase in the operation budget. DeSantis ordered all teacher salaries to be bumped to $47,500 and now the extra year-over-year increases and performance raises have added up.

That mandated increase added $13 million to teacher salary increases.

Also, the cost of doing business has increased. That includes the cost of gas, electricity and other expenses. Boston-Ellis said the $28 million generated by the 1 mill tax would mean the board will have to make some tough cuts.

There are dozens of pots of money. Some comes from state and federal grants, which means the money must be used for specified programs and savings cannot be diverted to other programs.

Willie Thomas demonstrates how to run a forklift on the simulator in 2017.

Another example is federal money for food service. If money is cut there, it must remain in that fund. It must eventually be used or paid back to the federal government. Capital money for construction, vehicles and other such costs cannot be spent for operations.

Then there are programs that the state has mandated over the years that have to be funded in accordance to Florida law. In many cases the state does not send funding for those, or what are called unfunded mandates.

Boston-Ellis said that $13 million of the the new money in 2021-22 must be paid to private schools as part of McKay and Family Empowerment scholarships. That money is included in the school district's budget and is then paid out to the private or charter schools that parents have chosen for their children.

North Marion High School Marching Band flutists Libnny Vasquez, left, and Nova Lopez, right, practice with the rest of their band members last year.

Also, each year the state sets the required local millage lower to almost offset funds generated by the rise of property values. If the district chose to implement a higher required local effort than what the state sets, the district would lose millions in funding.

The main difference between 2014 and 2018 referendums was that school safety was added in 2018 after the Forest High School shooting.

This year's ballot language, which will appear in Spanish and be on the general election ballot in November per a new Florida law, will be exactly the same as the one submitted for the 2018 election.

Browning said he came to his decision after getting equal input from people "who are just as much for the funding referendum as they are concerned about it."

"And maybe that's just a sign of how divided our society is over many things," he said.

Reddick-Collier Elementary School kindergarten student McKenzie Peterson shows how the watercolor transferred to her hands in art teacher P.J. Commerford's class last November.

Four school board members support affording the opportunity to voters to make the decision for the funding

Thrower said she is "not in favor of so many of the taxes that we are required to pay."

"But every situation is different," Thrower noted. "I think about the 7% inflation, or higher, and how much everything is gone up and we have to pay it."

Thrower added that the rise in new construction will one day soon equate out to enrollment growth. Thrower reminded everyone that after the recession hit, the district had to layoff first- and second-year teachers.

"So my take on this is let's give the voters a chance to decide what they want to support, what they don't and then take it from there," Thrower said at the February meeting. She noted that the tax also helps funding vocational programs.

Campbell noted that she is new on the board and came in with "preconceived ideas in some ways about budgeting and about how school districts are funded." She said she has discovered, through education, that school district funding is not that simple.

"The referendum is one of the only ways that we can actually get the funding to do some of the things that we want to do," she said. "We're putting it out to the voters, and ultimately the voters will decide."

King agreed, stating the referendum should be placed on the ballot.

"There are many reasons why it is so important that we at least get this referendum on the ballot and allow our voters to choose what they believe is best for Marion County Public Schools students," King said.

Cummings said that he "fully supports putting this out to the voters."

"As a parent, having the assurance to know that their kid is going to a school that's safe and staff know that they're in a work environment that's safe, I fully support this referendum," Cummings noted.

