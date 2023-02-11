Marion County Grand Jury approves indictments for 43 people

Feb. 11—FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 43 people this week, including two who face charges of first-degree murder.

An indictment is drafted after a grand jury has been presented evidence by a prosecuting attorney. If the grand jurors believe the evidence is sufficient to prove the individual committed the crime, they present an indictment. However, an indictment does not prove guilt or innocence.

Twenty-three-year-old Shekea Danielle Fox, of Fairmont, was indicted for murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, burglary, assault during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the Oct. 23, 2022 death of 28-year-old Sean Gardner, of Detroit, Michigan.

Also indicted in connection with Gardner's murder is 22-year-old Naquan Rayshard Warren, also of Fairmont. Along with first-degree murder, Warren was indicted for robbery in the first degree, burglary, assault during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Fairmont Police began investigating Gardner's death on Oct. 23, 2022 characterizing it as "a suspicious death" after they discovered Gardiner's body at an apartment at 1012 Short Ave. in Fairmont.

After police discovered Gardiner's body, they sent it to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. A Fairmont Police Department criminal complaint described Gardiner's body as having "significant injuries that appeared to have caused his death."

While at the scene, officers stated they "observed a large amount of blood" in the apartment. They also noted that there was "blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer." Officers also stated that Gardiner's injuries were "not consistent with accidental injury." In a press release issued Oct. 24, Fairmont Police stated, "This appears to be a targeted incident."

Amid the blood in the apartment, officers noticed what they described as "an imprint of a cellphone in the blood on the couch," however, they were unable to locate the cellphone on the day of the scene investigation.

Two days later, officers stopped Fox while she was driving a rental car. After obtaining a warrant to search the rental car, police found "a cellphone covered in blood matching the imprint that was left on the couch," according to the complaint.

Both Fox and Warren are held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

During the runup to their arrests, police gave no information about how Fox and Warren are related nor any motive in the case.

Other indictments handed down Feb. 6 and 7 include five individuals indicted for shoplifting, three for grand larceny, three for fraudulent use of an electronic access device, third-degree sexual abuse and others for various drug-related charges.

