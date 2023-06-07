Marion County Grand Jury hands down 62 indictments

Jun. 7—FAIRMONT — After a two-day session, the Marion County Grand Jury has handed down 62 indictments, six of which are for first degree murder.

An indictment is drafted after a grand jury has been presented evidence by a prosecuting attorney. If the grand jurors believe the evidence is sufficient to prove the individual committed the crime, they present an indictment. However, an indictment does not prove guilt or innocence.

Sixty-nine-year-old Michael Lloyd Murphy has been indicted for murder in the first degree for premeditating, shooting and killing his 33-year-old adult son, Morgan Murphy, in October 2022

Michael Murphy was arrested on the scene when officers arrived and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Also included in the indictments were five sealed indictments, all for first degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm during a felony.

According to the prosecutor's office, indictments are sealed for a variety of reasons, but usually due to the person being considered a flight risk or a danger to the community.

These indictments will be unsealed when law enforcement are able to make contact with the individuals indicted.

Also indicted was Eric Eugene Ledsome, 44 of Rivesville, who was charged with sexually abusing two of his five female foster children. According to the police report, the abuse occurred between January 2020 and July 2020.

His official charge is third-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of sexual abuse by a person of trust.

A 30-year-old Bridgeport woman, Rebecca Sayer-Callison, was indicted for child neglect creating risk of death and driving under the influence with child endangerment.

Sayer-Callison was involved in a traffic accident in November 2022 on I-79. She ran into a guardrail while exiting the interstate at exit 132 and hit another vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene according to court documents.

When at the scene, officers saw a child sitting in the car's front seat and the smell of alcohol was on Sayer-Callison's breath. She also failed a field sobriety test.

Among the indictments were 21 drug-related charges, the majority of which were related to fentanyl.

