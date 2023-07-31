Marion County grand jury indicts murder suspect accused of fatally shooting roommate

A Marion County grand jury issued a seven-count indictment against a local man accused of killing his roommate.

Justin R. Brady, 22, Marion, is accused of shooting and killing D’Jontaez K. Ross, 25, Marion, with whom he shared an apartment located in the 200 block of Libby Lane, according to a press release issued July 22 by the Marion Police Department. Authorities said the fatal shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on July 21.

The grand jury indicted Brady on the following charges when it was convened July 26: Two counts of aggravated murder, both unspecified felonies; three counts of murder, all unspecified felonies; and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. Additionally, each of the seven charges carries a three-year firearm specification.

Brady pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared in court Monday before Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew P. Frericks for arraignment. Attorney Jack Van Bibber represented Brady during the arraignment hearing on Monday, but Brady has requested the court appoint an attorney to represent him in the matter moving forward.

Prosecutor Ray Grogan filed a motion Monday asking that no bond be granted to Brady.

"As grounds for this motion, the state avers that (the) defendant is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault, with firearm specifications," Grogan wrote in the motion. "The state further avers that the defendant poses a risk to the safety of the community and a substantial risk of physical harm to others. The state does not believe that there are adequate measures that would ensure the safety of the community in lieu of no bond. The state will fully articulate its position at hearing on this matter."

According to online court records, Frericks approved Grogan's motion. Brady remains in custody at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.

No other hearing dates have been scheduled in Brady's case, according to online court records.

Story continues

According to the press release issued by the Marion Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Libby Lane address after Brady called the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center to report he had shot Ross. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Ross' body. He was already deceased, Chief Jay McDonald said.

McDonald said Brady waited at the residence for police to arrive and he was taken into custody without incident.

McDonald said it's still not clear at this time exactly why Brady shot Ross. The incident is still being investigated, he said.

The Marion Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the police department at the scene of the shooting on July 21.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County grand jury issues 7-count indictment in murder case