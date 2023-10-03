Marion County Grand Jury returns indictments on 25 people, including 3 for first-degree murder

Oct. 3—FAIRMONT — A Marion County Grand Jury has handed down multiple indictments on the first day of its October session, including three indictments for first-degree murder and three other indictments for attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The first case involves what was described in March as "a targeted attack" by Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine.

On Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury indicted Jayden Cheriza, Illes Williams and Zeighshawn Jarelle Meade, all of Fairmont, on one count each of first degree murder, first degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony for the March 23 death of 22-year-old Clayton Vanlier Peck, of Frostburg, Md.

The investigation began at 2:53 a.m. on March 23 when Fairmont officers responded to a reported shooting in a vehicle at Fairmont Hills Apartments on Cleveland Avenue in Fairmont.

Meade, 18, of Fairmont, was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder by Fairmont Police in March.

At the time Shine said "additional charges and arrests are pending," which later proved to be correct.

The officers who responded located the suspect vehicle driving on Cleveland Avenue away from the apartment complex. Officers were able to conduct "a felony traffic stop on the car," which was being driven by 18-year Leo Charles Ginty, of Frostburg, Maryland.

"A large quantity of marijuana, as well as other evidence was contained in the vehicle and it was seized for further processing," Shine said in a March 2023 prepared statement.

Other Fairmont officers arrived at the complex and located the victim's body over an embankment deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the Maryland men had traveled to Fairmont to sell marijuana to person(s) they were meeting at the complex," Shine states.

Leading investigators determined that Meade was involved in the shooting. He was later located in a North Side home.

Ginty was charged with possession with intent to deliver scheduled drugs.

Kenyatta Ephraim, of Elyria, Ohio, Jamie Jones, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tyreese Taylor, of Lorain, Ohio, were indicted for one count each of kidnapping, attempted first degree murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, conspiracy to commit a felony, use or presentation of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The three men are charged with kidnapping a man from his Morgantown home and taking him to Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

While the victim was "in custody" of them, police say Ephraim, Jones and Taylor threatened the man for money and asked where one of his family members was.

According to reports, the three men threatened the victim with a firearm if he did not comply with their request.

Ephraim, Jones and Taylor forced the victim to call his family member, but continued to keep him hostage while they went searching for the victim's relative.

Court documents say Taylor and Ephraim then began shooting out of the car toward the victim's family member on Maple Avenue in Fairmont while the victim remained in custody.

During the shooting, Ephraim was reportedly struck by return gunfire.

The Grand Jury also handed down a true bill in the case of Kevin Laron Dace, of Dearborn Hills, Michigan, who was indicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery in the first degree, burglary, use or presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Darnell Bryant, of Fairmont, was indicted on charges of strangulation and child neglect resulting in injury.

Crystal Moon, of Grafton, was indicted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person, protected person, or incapacitated adult and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In Monday's session, there were a total of 25 individuals indicted on various charges.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.