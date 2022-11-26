Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during routine cell inspection, deputies say

An inmate at Marion County Jail died early Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine jail cell inspection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to the jail around 7 a.m. in response to 46-year-old Scott Whitley III refusing to cooperate with a routine cell inspection, the news release states.

Whitley refused to cooperate with deputies’ efforts to place him in handcuffs for the duration of the inspection. Deputies deployed pepper foam and their electronic disabling devices to stun Whitley, but were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

Six detention deputies eventually subdued Whitley.

Whitley was brought outside his cell, and he did not appear to be breathing, the news release states. Life-saving measures were administered. Whitley was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Whitley was being held on charges of resisting an officer with violence and violation of an injunction for protection against exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to the news release. He had recently been transferred to the administrative confinement section of the jail due to previous attempts to escape from his cell and housing unit, and for engaging in acts of aggression toward detention staff.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. The deputies involved have been placed on suspension with pay during the investigation.

