Marion County investigators are looking for information on a fatal shooting. Can you help?

Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in the Lampton community.

A 26-year-old Columbia man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a home at 83 Arthur B. Johnson Lane, said investigator Pete Williams.

Deputies and medical services were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to the scene. The victim, Chadrick Daniels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office was notified by a local hospital that 22-year-old Anthony Poole Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, was being treated for injuries possibly received during the shooting, sheriff's office officials said in a news release.

Williams said Poole was not shot, but had injuries related to the incident.

Poole's role in the shooting is still under investigation, Williams said.

Hattiesburg Police Department's Crime Scene Unit is processing evidence found at the scene. Marion County Sheriff's officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 601-736-5051.

