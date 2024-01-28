Marion County judge denies bond for Ocala woman whose baby died from drug overdose

The mother of a 10-month-old baby who authorities said died from a drug overdose, was in court on Sunday.

Standing beside her attorney, Jimmie Sparrow, at the Marion County jail, defendant Kacy Joan Kincaid was told by County Judge Lori Cotton that she's been charged with aggravated manslaughter and trafficking in fentanyl.

Kincaid's first appearance was postponed from Saturday because she requested her attorney's presence for her hearing.

Assistant State Attorney Pete Sziklai told the court on Sunday that the Ocala woman should be held on no bond based on what he labeled as a "dangerous crime." He said prosecutors plan to file a motion for a pre-trial detention. If prosecutors are successful in obtaining a pre-trial detention for Kincaid, then she will be held at the county jail until her case is resolved.

Asked by the judge if he (Sparrow) or his client had anything to say, the lawyer said no. The judge told Kincaid her next court is scheduled for Feb. 27, or sooner, depending on when the pre-trial detention hearing is held.

Banding together: United in trauma, and purpose: Three Ocala moms band together to fight fentanyl

Why law enforcement was called?

Several days after Kincaid, 33, was taken into custody several months ago, she was sent to Sumter County for a violation of probation. She returned to the Marion County Jail on Friday to face the charges related to her son's death. The victim has been identified as Kaiel Kincaid.

Kincaid has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and retail petit theft second offense. Released from prison in February 2019, records show Kincaid is on probation until April 2025 for willful child abuse, accessory to attempt.

In mid-October 2023, Kincaid was arrested by Ocala police officials after her son died at AdventHealth Ocala Hospital. The boy, who's a twin, was transported to the hospital by his parents after his aunt found him unresponsive at Kincaid's residence. The aunt told officers she did CPR on her nephew.

The aunt told Detective Kyle Kern she went to Kincaid's residence along Northwest 21st Street, knocked on the door, but got no answer. The woman said she entered the residence through a window.

Inside, the relative said Kincaid was asleep on a bed with several children. The aunt said Kincaid was under the influence of alcohol. Waking her up, Kincaid and the woman argued, police officials said.

Interview

The aunt called the child's father to come to the residence. The relative went in a room where she discovered her nephew was stiff and not moving, police officials were told.

During officers' investigation into the incident, Kincaid was detained. Searching her, an officer found two baggies in her brassiere that tested positive for fentanyl.

At the police department, Kern was unable to interview Kincaid because she was under the influence and could not hold a conversation, authorities said.

Medical officials said Kaiel's toxicology results revealed several drugs — fentanyl and meth — in the infant's body and ruled the death a homicide. Kincaid also had similar drugs in her body, authorities said.

Testing

Detectives got a search warrant for Kincaid's blood so they could see if it was a match for her son.

Continuing with his investigation, Kern went to the Sumter County Jail in November to interview Kincaid. She refused.

Results from Kincaid's test showed the drugs detected in her body was the same as her son's.

A warrant was then issued for Kincaid's arrest.

— Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bond for Ocala woman whose baby died from drug overdose