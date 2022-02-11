Marion County jury returns guilty verdict in Ziair Green murder trial

Ziair E. Green, 18, of Marion, center, listens as Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge W.T. Edwards reads the jury's verdict during Green's murder trial on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The jury found Green guilty of murder and felonious assault for the death of Ricco McGhee. Attorney Joel Spitzer, right, placed his arm around Green's shoulder as the verdict was read. Co-counsel Edwin Bibler, left, was also present for the hearing.

A Marion County jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of murder and the single count of felonious assault in the trial of teenager Ziair Green on Thursday afternoon in the Marion County Court of Common Pleas.

"We are very pleased with the verdict," Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said after the hearing. "This case is extraordinarily difficult for a whole host of reasons, but we firmly believe that the jury made the right decision. ... Ziair Green is a very young man. His actions that night are going to have a profound impact on him."

Green, 18, of Marion, was accused of shooting and killing Ricco D. McGhee, 43, of Marion, during an incident that occurred on the night of Jan. 18, 2021, on Seffner Avenue in Marion. He was charged with two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A three-year firearms specification was also part of the indictment due to the use of a gun.

The jury found Green not guilty on the first count of murder. The jury returned a guilty verdict on both the second count of murder and the single count of felonious assault.

According to the indictment issued by the Marion County grand jury on Feb. 24, 2021, the first count of murder related to whether the defendant "did purposely cause the death of another." The second count of murder pertained to whether he "did cause the death of another as a proximate result of the offender's committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree."

Felonious assault was defined in the indictment as whether the defendant "did knowingly cause serious physical harm to another."

Judge W.T. Edwards scheduled the sentencing hearing for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Edwards revoked Green's bond at the request of Grogan. Joel Spitzer, Green's attorney, did not oppose the ruling. Green will be held at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion County until the sentencing hearing.

Spitzer expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the trial following the hearing.

"I think a great injustice was done here," Spitzer said. "We had a young child protecting his mother. I think the prosecutor's office should be ashamed of themselves. But this is our system and this is what we have to live with."

Spitzer said an appeal in the case on Green's behalf is likely.

"The proper time is when there's a final appealable order when sentencing is rendered on Feb. 25," he said. "I think there are some issues that are ripe for appeal and we'll see how that goes."

Grogan said he hopes the verdict sends a strong message to the community that violence resulting in the loss of life is not acceptable in Marion County.

"It's going to be investigated thoroughly — Det. (Erica) Delp (of the Marion Police Department) proved that," Grogan said. "That it's going to be investigated extraordinarily well. If we catch you, we are going to prosecute you and we are going to hold you to account. Don't do it. It's not worth it. The message is stop committing crimes with guns and stop committing crimes period. We have no tolerance for gun violence in this community. None.

"The outcome of this case is due in no small part to Det. Delp and (assistant prosecutor) Jocelyn Stefancin who both did an extraordinary job presenting this case to the jury."

Grogan said the murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life. The three-year firearms specification will be added to the mandatory sentence, which will make the total sentence 18 years to life. Grogan noted that the sentence for felonious assault will likely be merged with the sentence for the murder charge as "the underlying felony of the felony murder."

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ziair Green murder trial: Marion teenager found guilty