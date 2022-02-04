Marion County law enforcement seizes crack cocaine, meth, ecstasy in Henry Street raid

Marion County law enforcement officers seized 178 grams of crack cocaine, 22.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1,010 ecstasy pills, and $7,556 in cash on Tuesday during the raid of a residence on Henry St. in Marion. The raid was the result of an investigation by the MARMET Drug Task Force.

Marion County law enforcement officers seized crack cocaine, methamphetamines, ecstasy, and more than $7,500 in cash on Tuesday during the raid of a residence on Henry Street in Marion.

According to a press release issued by the Marion Police Department, officers from the Marion Special Response Team, Marion Police Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence in the 900 block of Henry Street. They discovered and seized approximately 178 grams of crack cocaine, 22.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1010 ecstasy pills, and $7,556 in cash.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation conducted by members of the MARMET Drug Task Force.

“In the past six days, the MARMET Drug Task Force has taken approximately 156.2 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 229.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 70.23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1,253 illegally-possessed pills, 471.95 grams of marijuana, two guns, and $13,493 in cash out of the hands of criminals and off our streets," Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said. "I am proud of the work of the MARMET Drug Task Force and equally proud of the community that provides the information that gets these investigations off the ground.”

Officers arrested Martez A. Montgomery, age 30, Detroit. According to Marion Municipal Court records, Martez made an initial appearance in court on Feb. 3 and bond was issued in the amount of $200,000.

Per court records, he is facing the following charges: aggravated trafficking, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Montgomery is scheduled to appear in Marion Municipal Court on Feb. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

“Marion County law enforcement continues to respond to community complaints about drug trafficking in our community. MARMET detectives and all of the officers and deputies in this county know that drug trafficking causes so much pain and death in our county, state and nation, and they are focused on finding and arresting these purveyors of this poison,” said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald.

Local law enforcement agencies encourage Marion County citizens to call in tips involving criminal activity to 740-375-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at https://mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Law enforcement seizes crack cocaine, meth, ecstasy in Henry St. raid