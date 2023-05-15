Marion County man, 18, accused of killing another man, 19, while he was changing a tire

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday, one day after he shot a 19-year-old man to death at a home, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Investigators said they were called shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday to a home on Marion Oaks Boulevard after Ehren Volcy fatally shot Deshawn Ballestero.

Deputies said they discovered Ballestero suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses said they saw a driver speeding away from the home, and about 30 minutes later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the witnesses’ description, detectives said.

They said Volcy and a child, whom they did not publicly identify, were in the vehicle.

“Through video and photographs provided by witnesses, deputies confirmed that Volcy’s vehicle was the one witnesses saw leaving the scene of the shooting,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “Volcy and the juvenile were detained while deputies continued to gather evidence and information.”

Detectives said Volcy drove to Ballestero’s home with an unidentified man and the child.

They said Volcy then exited the vehicle, armed himself with a gun and fatally shot Ballestero, who was outside changing a tire.

Volcy was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

He is being jailed without bail.

