Marion County man accused of fatally stabbing man in the back

A Marion County man is accused of stabbing another man to death in a home on Sunday.

Deputies said Jose Florencio, 24, is charged with second-degree murder after they said he stabbed Marvin Pate, 48, to death in a home on 134th Place in Citra Sunday morning.

Deputies said Pate and Florencio got into an argument that turned physical, and Florencio stabbed Pate in the back, causing the knife to break.

Investigators said Pate started using furniture to keep Florencio away, but Florencio continued to charge at him. Deputies said Florencio hit Pate in the head with a “brown metal stick” several times before leaving.

Read: Deputies release name of woman killed in weekend shooting in Orange County

Deputies said Florencio walked around the area for several hours before calling 911.

He is being held on no bond at the Marion County Jail.

Read: Artemis 1 launch scrubbed: What happens next for NASA’s moon rocket

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.