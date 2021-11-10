Marion County man accused of holding 9 people hostage at gunpoint

Marion County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a Candler man and accused him of holding nine people hostage at gunpoint on Tuesday because he blames one of them for his father's suicide 25 years ago.

Marvin N. Hamilton, 31, denied having any firearms or threatening one of the victims in connection with the suicide. Hamilton said he went to the home and had a conversation with at least one of the victims.

Crime fighter: North Marion County store clerk thwarts theft by putting robbery suspect in sleeper hold

Investigation concluded: Ocala jail didn't violate policy when it placed photo of victim in defendant's cell

Case resolved: Man charged with intimidating woman in Ocala sentenced and extradited to Louisiana

Sheriff's Detectives Daniel Pinder and John Lightle held Hamilton on 18 charges, which include kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. State records show Hamilton was released from prison in February after serving time for attempted drug trafficking, drug possession and gun possession.

Here's what the arrest report says about Marvin N. Hamilton

According to Hamilton's arrest report, several detectives were called to a northwest Marion County address on Tuesday where multiple people were held at gunpoint. Officials said there was a delay in reporting the incident.

The detectives interviewed a man who told them he had not spoken to Hamilton in five years. He said Hamilton thinks he was involved in the death of Hamilton's father 25 years ago.

That victim said he got a call from his son about coming over. When the young man arrived, Hamilton was with him and he had a gun.

Hamilton forced the victim and his son into the home at gunpoint, the report said. Inside, deputies said, there were a total of nine people. Of the nine, six were adults. One of the three children is a baby.

Detectives were told that two of the hostages were able to overpower Hamilton when he was distracted by the baby dropping a cup. Two firearms that allegedly were in Hamilton's possession were given to deputies.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Hostage situation results in arrest of Marion County man