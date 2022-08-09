Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter

A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter.

Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home.

He told the police that he does it every night.

It is considered a felony for anyone to knowingly shine or point a laser at a car, boat or aircraft.

