Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter
A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter.
Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home.
He told the police that he does it every night.
It is considered a felony for anyone to knowingly shine or point a laser at a car, boat or aircraft.
