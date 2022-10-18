Marion County man arrested on child porn charges; deputies search for additional victims

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a man they say sent child pornography over social media and claimed to have sexually abused young girls on numerous occasions.

Nicolas Wallace, 29, is facing charges of transmission and possession of child pornography, as well as solicitation to commit sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and promoting sexual performance of a minor.

Deputies said a woman contacted law enforcement after she said Wallace messaged her on social media saying that he’d sexually battered young girls on numerous occasions. Deputies said they then used the woman’s social media account to message Wallace in an undercover capacity.

Read: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say

In those messages, deputies said Wallace sent child pornography and made explicit claims about the sexual abuse of young girls he had done previously and planned to do in the future.

Deputies said due to the nature of Wallace’s statements, they believe there may be additional victims. If you or someone you know may have been victimized by Wallace, you are asked to contact Detective King at 352-368-3586.

Read: Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, breaking into house, injuring sheriff’s K-9 in Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.